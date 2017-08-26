 
Industry News





Incredible Tiffany Bowl - On Sale Now - Rare and Beautiful

This exceptional bowl is truly a stunning piece of art - perfect for a museum - or your collection.
 
 
rare tiffany bowl antique silver antique sterling
rare tiffany bowl antique silver antique sterling
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Sale Price: $7,150.00 - Wow. Great Deal...Call to find out more.
Listed Price $11,000.00

Rare sterling silver centerpiece bowl with wonderful wildflowers. Made by Tiffany & Co. in New York, ca 1894. Shallow bowl on raised foot ring with four leaf-mounted paws. Rim turned down and crimped with dense and overlapping flowers, including forget-me-nots and daisies. Restrained and textural.

Hallmark includes pattern no. 12091 (first produced in 1894) and director's letter T (1892-1902). Fine patina and definition.

Dimensions: H 4 3/8 x D 17 in. Heavy weight: 83 troy ounces.

Take a look at our fine photos:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1364075/Rare-Antique-Tiffany-Centerpiece-Bowl-Wonderful-Wild-Flowers

No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.

We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.

See more at:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com

"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years.

"All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."

Steve Nelson

Steve Nelson
***@aol.com
Click to Share