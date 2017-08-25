Samsung Bioepis, Boehringer Ingelheim and Industry Leaders Gather in 4 Weeks at Biosimilars 2017

 
Industry Leaders Set to Gather in Central London at 8th Annual Biosimilars European Summit
 
 
LONDON, England - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Just under 4 weeks remain until SMi Group open doors to host the 8th annual industry summit on Biosimilars and Biobetters featuring a global panel of speakers from Boehringher Ingelheim, Celltrion Healthcare, Gedeon Richter, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, QuintilesIMS and more.

Notable highlights on the agenda for 2017 include:

A forecast on the patent expiry of top selling biologics expected within 2020
Case study insight on key development steps for the first biosimilar approval in osteoporosis!
A progressive outlook into the evolving competitive landscape
Interactive debate on EU requirements and guidelines in international markets
Strategic direction on new techniques to bring the next generation of biosimilars to market
Best practice on sensitivity analysis as per ARD requirements; publishing data on clinical studies; and CT-P13 and CT-P10 EMA compliance
Updates on FDA guidance
A biobetters spotlight
Insight into new opportunities in emerging markets

Now in its 8th year, SMi's European summit has attracted positive feedback from the industry. Comments from some of those attending this year include:

"During this meeting, I am looking forward to hearing a more European perspective in the area of biosimilars and biobetters. Although most international meetings in this area include EU experiences, I look forward to gaining both a regional as well as global perspective on this topic." - Prolong Pharmaceuticals

"I am interested in the potential of biosimilars to expand access to newly established, more potent or even new drugs." - Celltrion Healthcare

"I very much look forward to learning about strategies how to develop biobetters" - Bioceros

A snap shot of attendees include:

Alliance For Safe Biologic Medicines, Bioceros, Biocon, Bionovis, Boehringer Ingelheim International, Bristows LLC, Celltrion, Challand Biosimilar Consulting, CinnaGen Inc, CIRION, EXANE BNP Paribas, Faculty of medicine of Mauritania, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter, GfK HealthCare, HealthTrust Europe LLP, Lupin (Europe) Ltd, medac GmbH, Mishcon de Reya LLP, Norwegian Medicines Agency, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, QuintilesIMS, SAI MedPartners, Samsung Bioepis, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Teva Pharma BV, Univercells SA, Utrecht University and more.

Biosimilars & Biobetters 2017 will take place on 27th and 28th September at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK.

More information and a detailed agenda is available at https://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/biosimila...

--end –

Contact Information:

For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk

For all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Click to Share