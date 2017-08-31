 
GD Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

Ranks No. 2503 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 Private Companies for Three-Year Growth
 
 
RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Inc. magazine ranked GD 2503 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

"As one of only about 50 digital health companies recognized, we are extremely proud. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Team GD – a fun diverse group that embraces Responsive Innovation and is all-in", says Curt Bashford, GD's President & CEO. "Responsive Innovation is in our DNA. It defines GD's culture – who we are and what we do. Our solutions for Emergency Medical Services and hospitals help save lives, and our innovative spirit continues to push the envelope with an eye to the future of healthcare."

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

About GD (General Devices):  Based in Ridgefield, NJ, GD is a medical device and technology solution company. Its Core Purpose is to improve the health and wellbeing of the public at large by providing Responsive Innovation for public safety responders and health care providers. For more than three decades, GD has been the leader in EMS & hospital communications and mobile telemedicine systems, connecting care providers nationwide and handling over 10,000 calls daily.

Responsive Innovations includes the CAREpoint Workstation (http://www.general-devices.com/carepoint), used by hospital emergency departments to manage all EMS-hospital communications, information, documentation and mobile telemedicine on a single interoperable, easy-to-use system. And e-Bridge Mobile Telemedicine apps that enable the sharing of real-time, HIPAA-compliant multi-media messaging: voice, text, pictures, video clips, live video and medical data, used for consults between EMS, mobile integrated health-community paramedicine, hospitals, and public safety entities.  For more information, visit www.general-devices.com.

About Inc 5000:  The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. This prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. For more information visit www.inc.com

Media Contact
Andy Birnbaum
201-313-7075
***@general-devices.com
End
Source:GD-INC magazine
Email:***@general-devices.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Aug 31, 2017
