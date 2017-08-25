 
News By Tag
* Innovative Computing Systems
* Ala
* Legal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Innovative Computing Systems Sponsors ALA Regional Legal Management Conference

 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovative Computing Systems is a proud sponsor of the Association of Legal Administrators 2017 Regional Legal Management Conference in Las Vegas.

Innovative professionals will be at the conference to answer questions.

Details of the conference are as follows:

When: September 7—9, 2017

Where: Venetian

Las Vegas, Nevada

More information: https://www.alanet.org/events/2017-events/regional-legal-management-conferences

About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services organizations. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success, both in productivity and with IT initiatives proper. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com.

Contact
William Pate
Innovative Computing Systems
wpate@innovativecomp.com
End
Source:Innovative Computing Systems
Email:***@innovativecomp.com Email Verified
Tags:Innovative Computing Systems, Ala, Legal
Industry:Legal
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Innovative Computing Systems, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share