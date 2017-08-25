News By Tag
Innovative Computing Systems Sponsors ALA Regional Legal Management Conference
Innovative professionals will be at the conference to answer questions.
Details of the conference are as follows:
When: September 7—9, 2017
Where: Venetian
Las Vegas, Nevada
More information: https://www.alanet.org/
About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.
Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services organizations. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success, both in productivity and with IT initiatives proper. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com.
Contact
William Pate
Innovative Computing Systems
wpate@innovativecomp.com
