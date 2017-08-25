News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cheque Printing Software Launched by Delicate Software in Dubai, UAE
How to Print your cheques on normal cheque leafs, instead of writing by hand?
Preparing and writing cheques by hand needs a serious attention and I am sure that all accountants will be agree with me on this point. All business owners are always in hurry and not able to maintain the record of issued cheques to whatsoever parties.
Think of a situation where some individual is advancing to reveal one organize course of action, which can deal with these issues of preparing cheque payments, print cheques on your normal cheque leafs and maintain record of issued cheques. Feels astonishing!!!
FastChque is a complete cheque printing and record management software with two clicks. This Cheque printing software can print cheque leafs of any bank cheques. All UAE Bank cheques are pre-defined in this system, however you can add banks of any country or bank and print cheques. System offers a cheque designer tool which is as easy as drag and drop and design the cheque layout. The major mistake, which many accountants or business owners make is writing complex cheque amount in words. This software converts typed amount in numbers to words automatically. So no chance of any mistake.
Mr. Balbir Singh, Director of Business Development, DelicateSoft, said : "At Delicate Software Solutions, we have confidence in continually analyzing the status with regards to how organizations use innovation to accomplish superior and exponential development. With our vital long haul organization and clients in UAE and the current dispatch of the FastCheque – A Cheque Printing Software offering in Dubai, UAE, DelicateSoft plans to give organizations of all sizes with an exact and straightforward answer for deal with their Cheque Management and have honor to issue printed cheques".
Learn more at: http://www.cheque-
About DelicateSoft
DelicateSoft™
Website: http://www.delicatesoft.com
Contact
Balbir Singh
Tel:+971-4-4216577
+971529957352
delicatesoft@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse