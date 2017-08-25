Country(s)
War and Terrorism on American Soil in Award-Winning Novelist Ray Keating's New Thriller "Lionhearts: A Pastor Stephen Grant Novel"
Stephen Grant, Former Navy SEAL, Onetime CIA Operative and Current Pastor, is Back in the Fight
Keating's previous thrillers/mysteries – WINE INTO WATER: A PASTOR STEPHEN GRANT NOVEL, MURDERER'S ROW: A PASTOR STEPHEN GRANT NOVEL, THE RIVER: A PASTOR STEPHEN GRANT NOVEL, AN ADVENT FOR RELIGIOUS LIBERTY: A PASTOR STEPHEN GRANT NOVEL, ROOT OF ALL EVIL? A PASTOR STEPHEN GRANT NOVEL and WARRIOR MONK: A PASTOR STEPHEN GRANT NOVEL – have received widespread praise. For example, Kirkus Reviews has said the following:
On WINE INTO WATER: "A first-rate mystery makes this a series standout…"
On MURDERER'S ROW: "Action fans will find plenty to love here, from gunfights and murder sprees to moral dilemmas."
On THE RIVER: "A gritty, action-stuffed, well-considered thriller with a gun-toting clergyman."
Keating also has been called "a great novelist" by the host of KFUO's "BookTalk" radio, and MURDERER'S ROW won the 2015 Book of the Year award from KFUO radio. Lutheran Book Review declared, "I miss Tom Clancy. Keating fills that void for me." Amazon.com reviewers compare his thrillers to the works of Brad Thor, Vince Flynn, Robert Ludlum, John Grisham, Clive Cussler, W.E.B. Griffin and David Morrell.
LIONHEARTS: A PASTOR STEPHEN GRANT NOVEL is available in trade paperback from Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/
Signed copies can be ordered at www.raykeatingonline.com.
This thriller also can be purchased and downloaded for the Kindle at Amazon.com. Go to https://www.amazon.com/
In addition to being a novelist, Keating is an economist, a columnist at RealClearMarkets.com, an entrepreneur, a former, longtime adjunct professor, and a former, 20-plus-year newspaper columnist with Newsday, Long Island Business News and the New York City Tribune.
Review copies, interviews for the media, and author appearances are available upon request.
