 
News By Tag
* Everest Dublin Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dublin 1
  Dublin
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726

The G Request Show Is Reaching For The Stars In A Brand New Episode

This week we meet an award winning Body Builder and a Mount Everest Summiteer, so tune in!
 
 
Chris Onos, Ian Taylor, Giselle Minehane
Chris Onos, Ian Taylor, Giselle Minehane
DUBLIN 1, Ireland - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Our first guest was the youngest Irish man to Summit Mount Everest. Ian Taylor is a mountaineer who has climbed six of the seven summits and has led treks and climbs around the world for the past decade. He is the owner operator of 'Ian Taylor Trekking'; a global leader in running quality treks, climbs and expeditions around the world. Aside from running his own, successful business, Ian is also an ambassador for Fields of Life, a charity that works to support children in Africa, by helping to provide them with access to education.

Joining Ian, in the studio is Giselle Minehane. Giselle is a Mother of four kids, a Pilates Instructor and Body Builder, who proves that you can do it all if you have enough determination, discipline and drive. Currently three weeks out from her next show, Giselle is here to share some of her secrets to success along with her training and diet regime in the weeks leading up to it.

Tune into Ben Television Sky Channel 238 every Tuesday at 6.30 pm.

Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/streaming/

About the G Request Show

Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 238.  The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.

Contact
G Request Entertainment
01 8196629
***@grequestshow.com
End
Source:G Request Entertainment
Email:***@grequestshow.com
Posted By:***@grequestshow.com Email Verified
Tags:Everest Dublin Entertainment
Industry:Media
Location:Dublin 1 - Dublin - Ireland
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
G Request Show News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share