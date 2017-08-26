News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The G Request Show Is Reaching For The Stars In A Brand New Episode
This week we meet an award winning Body Builder and a Mount Everest Summiteer, so tune in!
Joining Ian, in the studio is Giselle Minehane. Giselle is a Mother of four kids, a Pilates Instructor and Body Builder, who proves that you can do it all if you have enough determination, discipline and drive. Currently three weeks out from her next show, Giselle is here to share some of her secrets to success along with her training and diet regime in the weeks leading up to it.
Tune into Ben Television Sky Channel 238 every Tuesday at 6.30 pm.
Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/
About the G Request Show
Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 238. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.
Contact
G Request Entertainment
01 8196629
***@grequestshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse