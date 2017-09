The G Request Show Is Reaching For The Stars In A Brand New Episode

This week we meet an award winning Body Builder and a Mount Everest Summiteer, so tune in!

Chris Onos, Ian Taylor, Giselle Minehane

Contact

G Request Entertainment

01 8196629

***@grequestshow.com G Request Entertainment01 8196629

End

-- Our first guest was the youngest Irish man to Summit Mount Everest. Ian Taylor is a mountaineer who has climbed six of the seven summits and has led treks and climbs around the world for the past decade. He is the owner operator of 'Ian Taylor Trekking'; a global leader in running quality treks, climbs and expeditions around the world. Aside from running his own, successful business, Ian is also an ambassador for Fields of Life, a charity that works to support children in Africa, by helping to provide them with access to education.Joining Ian, in the studio is Giselle Minehane. Giselle is a Mother of four kids, a Pilates Instructor and Body Builder, who proves that you can do it all if you have enough determination, discipline and drive. Currently three weeks out from her next show, Giselle is here to share some of her secrets to success along with her training and diet regime in the weeks leading up to it.Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/ streaming/ Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 238. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.