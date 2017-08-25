News By Tag
Kolar Named a Semi-Finalist as the Best in Family and Private Business
Kolar is proud to announce the recognition as a Semi-Finalist for the 18th Annual, 2017 Goering Center Family & Private Business Awards.
"I want to thank the Goering Center for this recognition and am honored to be among these prestigious Cincinnati companies. With the Center's assistance we are building a legacy firm, and the insights and valuable advice of the board has helped set the course to strengthen the sustainability, longevity and competitive advantage of innovation for our firm," says Kelly Kolar, president and founder."
As a semi-finalist, Kolar will be further evaluated by an independent panel of judges who will be looking at the breakthroughs and accomplishments that distinguished their business – and the Cincinnati region – in 2017.
The 2017 Goering Center Family & Private Business Awards winners will be announced at the awards gala this fall at the JACK Cincinnati Casino on September 12, 2017. This annual recognition program, in its 18th year, honors Cincinnati regional businesses that exemplify the best in family and private business practices. Each year more than 500 businesses are nominated for these awards and from those nominees, 75 semi-finalists are selected.
On September 12, 2017, three awards will be presented in each of two divisions: family business and private business. Additionally, the 2017 Goering Center Hall of Fame winner and the Baldwin Volunteer of the Year will both be celebrated, and the Goering Center will recognize its first annual Rising Leader – one of nine emerging leaders who are shaping the future of Cincinnati businesses.
About the Goering Center for Family & Private Business - Goering.UC.edu (http://business.uc.edu/
About Kolar - KolarDesign.net Founded in 1990 by Kelly Kolar, Kolar is an award-winning global strategic design firm specializing in building branded experiences at the intersection of people and place. Their interdisciplinary team of curated brand strategists, marketers, designers and planners work from brand conception to construction in the creation of environments that connect brands with the people who matter most to them. With insight, design thinking and imagination, Kolar transforms spaces into places where people and brands connect. Key clients include: Procter & Gamble, Graydon, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Mercy Health and Atricure.
To learn more, please visit www.KolarDesign.net or call 513.241.4884.
Media Contact
Kelli Tarantino
15133004653
kelli@cincymarketingsolutions.com
