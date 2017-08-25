 
Kolar Named a Semi-Finalist as the Best in Family and Private Business

Kolar is proud to announce the recognition as a Semi-Finalist for the 18th Annual, 2017 Goering Center Family & Private Business Awards.
 
 
CINCINNATI - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Kolar, in business for over 26 years, is passionate about finding new and better ways to connect people, places and brands – from healing environments focused on the patient and family experience to global workplaces that blend corporate and cultural identity. The firm of 18 participated in the Goering Center program for building an outside board of advisors, and it has fostered exponential growth experiences for the CEO and leadership team.

"I want to thank the Goering Center for this recognition and am honored to be among these prestigious Cincinnati companies. With the Center's assistance we are building a legacy firm, and the insights and valuable advice of the board has helped set the course to strengthen the sustainability, longevity and competitive advantage of innovation for our firm," says Kelly Kolar, president and founder."

As a semi-finalist, Kolar will be further evaluated by an independent panel of judges who will be looking at the breakthroughs and accomplishments that distinguished their business – and the Cincinnati region – in 2017.

The 2017 Goering Center Family & Private Business Awards winners will be announced at the awards gala this fall at the JACK Cincinnati Casino on September 12, 2017. This annual recognition program, in its 18th year, honors Cincinnati regional businesses that exemplify the best in family and private business practices. Each year more than 500 businesses are nominated for these awards and from those nominees, 75 semi-finalists are selected.

On September 12, 2017, three awards will be presented in each of two divisions: family business and private business. Additionally, the 2017 Goering Center Hall of Fame winner and the Baldwin Volunteer of the Year will both be celebrated, and the Goering Center will recognize its first annual Rising Leader – one of nine emerging leaders who are shaping the future of Cincinnati businesses.

About the Goering Center for Family & Private Business - Goering.UC.edu (http://business.uc.edu/academics/centers/goering.html) Established in 1989, the Goering Center for Family & Private Business serves more than 400 members, making it the country's largest university based educational non-profit for family and private businesses. The Center's mission is to nurture and educate family and private businesses to drive a vibrant economy. Affiliation with the University of Cincinnati and the University of Cincinnati's Carl H. Lindner College of Business, provides access to a vast resource of business programing and expertise. Through this affiliation, Goering Center members receive real-world insights that enlighten, strengthen and prolong family and private business success.

About Kolar - KolarDesign.net  Founded in 1990 by Kelly Kolar, Kolar is an award-winning global strategic design firm specializing in building branded experiences at the intersection of people and place. Their interdisciplinary team of curated brand strategists, marketers, designers and planners work from brand conception to construction in the creation of environments that connect brands with the people who matter most to them. With insight, design thinking and imagination, Kolar transforms spaces into places where people and brands connect. Key clients include: Procter & Gamble, Graydon, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Mercy Health and Atricure.

To learn more, please visit www.KolarDesign.net or call 513.241.4884.

