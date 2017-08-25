 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Helen Doron Group Inaugurates Flagship International Educational Centre in South Korea

Innovative centre spearheads Helen Doron Educational Group's planned expansion in Asia
 
1 2
Helen Doron International Centre - Dongtan, South Korea
Helen Doron International Centre - Dongtan, South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Helen Doron Group, international leaders in teaching English as Foreign Language launched its first educational centre in Dongtan, South Korea. Building on the success of the company's kindergartens launched in 2014, the state-of-the art centre incorporates the first Helen Doron Baby Centre, the classic Helen Doron English centre and kindergarten— designed to offer optimal stimulation and development for young minds and bodies.

The Helen Doron Baby Centre offers a variety of courses using the proven Helen Doron English methodology. A swimming pool with balconies serves both baby swimming classes and the kindergarten. "Learning is designed to challenge the infant brain, as well as bring parents and children closer," Helen Doron, founder and CEO notes.

The kindergarten features the unique and carefully planned Helen Doron Kindergarten courses including English, Multi-Music (art, science, mathematics) and specialized exercise programmes.

"English is necessary for communication throughout the world," said Doron. "Dongtan is the ideal location to launch the first Helen Doron International Centre, as South Koreans want only the best for their children's education and understand their children's limitless potential. Now these parents have the ideal setting in which to stimulate and nourish their young children's brains and bodies in a way that is systematic, healthy and enjoyable."

Students are taught by specially trained teachers focusing on building children's confidence through positive reinforcement and personal attention, with only 8 students per class. The facility features 14 classrooms, gym, indoor swimming pool, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, as well as a plant-based kitchen using the centre's organic garden.

The launch of the flagship international centre is a significant step in our planned expansion into Asia. "Our investment in Korea is a significant step, positioning us to increase our foothold in Asia. We want to bring our proven methodology to children throughout Asia, teaching and maintaining bright young minds English from their earliest years," commented Doron. "In addition, our curriculum nurtures important values such as giving, empathy, compassion, and joyfulness.  In addition to South Korea, the company maintains a strong presence in China and Thailand. Extended expansion is planned in both those countries, as well as in new Asian markets.

On a personal note, Doron shared an additional reason for choosing Dongtan to launch Helen Doron International. "I have two Korean grandchildren from my son Benaya and my Korean daughter-in-law Kyungeun. I want them to enjoy and benefit from what I believe to be the world's best kindergarten education. Rohan started kindergarten with the beginning of Helen Doron International in March, and his younger brother Leeon is set to follow in his footsteps; so that goal has been achieved," she concluded.

End



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share