Country(s)
Industry News
Helen Doron Group Inaugurates Flagship International Educational Centre in South Korea
Innovative centre spearheads Helen Doron Educational Group's planned expansion in Asia
The Helen Doron Baby Centre offers a variety of courses using the proven Helen Doron English methodology. A swimming pool with balconies serves both baby swimming classes and the kindergarten. "Learning is designed to challenge the infant brain, as well as bring parents and children closer," Helen Doron, founder and CEO notes.
The kindergarten features the unique and carefully planned Helen Doron Kindergarten courses including English, Multi-Music (art, science, mathematics)
"English is necessary for communication throughout the world," said Doron. "Dongtan is the ideal location to launch the first Helen Doron International Centre, as South Koreans want only the best for their children's education and understand their children's limitless potential. Now these parents have the ideal setting in which to stimulate and nourish their young children's brains and bodies in a way that is systematic, healthy and enjoyable."
Students are taught by specially trained teachers focusing on building children's confidence through positive reinforcement and personal attention, with only 8 students per class. The facility features 14 classrooms, gym, indoor swimming pool, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, as well as a plant-based kitchen using the centre's organic garden.
The launch of the flagship international centre is a significant step in our planned expansion into Asia. "Our investment in Korea is a significant step, positioning us to increase our foothold in Asia. We want to bring our proven methodology to children throughout Asia, teaching and maintaining bright young minds English from their earliest years," commented Doron. "In addition, our curriculum nurtures important values such as giving, empathy, compassion, and joyfulness. In addition to South Korea, the company maintains a strong presence in China and Thailand. Extended expansion is planned in both those countries, as well as in new Asian markets.
On a personal note, Doron shared an additional reason for choosing Dongtan to launch Helen Doron International. "I have two Korean grandchildren from my son Benaya and my Korean daughter-in-
Media Contact
Marilyn Glazier
Press Agent
+972 4 9027900
marilyn@helendorongroup.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse