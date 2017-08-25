News By Tag
Fashion Accessories in Switzerland, Switzerland Spectacles Market Research - Ken Research
The prices of eyewear are much higher in Switzerland compared to the neighbouring countries. This trend encourages consumers to hunt for cheaper eyewear products. Majority of the Swiss consumers take advantage of the strong Swiss franc and the weak Euro, and thereby avoid optical shops in Switzerland. Most of the Swiss population cross the border into neighbouring countries for affordable eyewear products. The rapid expansion of optical shop chains in Switzerland has intensified eyewear products competition. Online retailers have also strengthened their presence and offered many offers and rewards. Therefore, independent opticians faced immense pressure in the eyewear market and sales.
Switzerland eyewear is dominated by multinationals or leading European companies due to the trust and high quality. These leading companies invest huge funds in research and development and launch innovative eyewear. The other competitors in Switzerland eyewear remain fragmented with small manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, agents and buying groups. The leading competitors in Switzerland eyewear shops are Visilab, Fielmann and McOptiK. These companies established a strong aura national wide in eyewear with self-manufactured and self-branded products. Majority of the optical shops hold the largest share of eyewear distribution in Switzerland but face stiff competition from online retailers who offer products at extremely low prices. There is a stiff competition between optical chains and online retailers which will lead to a drop in prices and suppress the growth of eyewear market.
A moderate growth is observed in the sunglasses market as the growing demand for sunglasses explains development of innovative, effective products and designs along with improved living standards of consumers. Global technological advancements have encouraged manufacturers to introduce sunglasses with innovative functionality. Oakley, a leading global vendor in sunglasses has introduced innovative lens technologies like Prizm. These lenses provide ultra-precise colour tuning, and are designed for specific environments. Latest sunglasses are equipped with built-in speakers by Zungle Panther which uses the bone-conduction technology and Bluetooth audio playback allowing consumers to listen to music and make phone calls by transmitting sound waves to skull using vibrations. Increased awareness about harmful UV radiations among global population demands for branded sunglasses and positively affects the growth of the global eyewear market. Luxottica, Safilo, Essilor, LVMH, and Maui Jim are the prime vendors in the global sunglasses market. Polarized sunglasses are in high demand as they provide higher visibility and comfort, especially for people who are light-sensitive, reduce eyestrain, and display colours properly.
According to the research report "Spectacles in Switzerland"
