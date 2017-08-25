 
News By Tag
* Free Books
* Real Estate Investing
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bloomfield Hills
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Best Free Commercial Real Estate eBook – Winston Rowe & Associates

This Free eBook covers commercial real estate purchase and refinancing; due diligence and property analysis for portfolios, apartments, offices, industrial, shopping centers and hotels.
 
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Real Estate Investing

Announcing , The Free eBook Commercial Real Estate Finance published by Winston Rowe & Associates  discusses the fundamentals of the different types of commercial property, the various options that are included with properties and the capabilities that you will have as a commercial property investor.

It will enable you to make the right decisions when it comes to commercial properties. After you have read this book, you will be able to successfully choose a commercial property for your real estate business.

This book will help you to figure out everything that has to do with commercial properties. Also included with this book are different ideas on what you can do to make sure that you are getting the best financing possible. You will be able to truly enjoy the opportunities that come along with financing and with the different options that you have.

It's loaded with all the check lists you'll need to conduct your due diligence to avoid a bad investment. There are detailed descriptions of the various types of capital sources and how to prepare and submit your financing proposal.

You will need to make sure that you can secure financing but it is not a cut and dry experience for everyone. The tips that are included with this book will give you the best chance at getting financing.

To down load The Free eBook Commercial Real Estate Finance go to our website at http://www.winstonrowe.com

Contact
Staff Writer
248-246-2243
processing@winstonrowe.com
End
Source:Winston Rowe & Associates
Email:***@winstonrowe.com Email Verified
Tags:Free Books, Real Estate Investing, Business
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Bloomfield Hills - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Winston Rowe & Associates No Upfront Fee Lenders PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share