Pinkpoints.In, One Of The Best Places To Buy Fashion jewellry Online In India

Jewellery comes in two types: fashion and fine. Both types of jewellery can be fashionable, but both are poles apart.

To order for a piece to be labeled fine, it has to be made with certain materials. All other jewellery is known as fashion jewellry. While both are coveted by end-users, the two of them are not the same, and no heavy user of either type of product will have much affinity or use for the later type of the product, thus, below are noted some of the key differences between fashion and fine jewellery.Jewellery made with (genuine) gold, platinum, silver (etc). = Fine Jewellery.Jewellery made with anything else - brass, copper, bronze, aluminum, (etc, etc) or Base Metal (which is a combo of different metals), plated metals, leather, fabrics (etc). = Fashion jewellry.The difference between fine jewellery and fashion jewelry is the quality of the metal used in the jewellery and the authenticity of the stones set into the pieces. Additionally, fine jewellery can last for generations, and it is often considered an investment or something worth collecting and passing down to family members, while fashion jewellry has limited shelf value as it is made from inferior materials and comes at a considerably lower price. Fashion jewelry can be made of any almost any material—including plastic. Manufacturers typically copy more fine jewellery by replacing the expensive materials for less expensive ones. Fashion jewellry trendy and made with simulated man made materials which stand up to the test of time due to the inferior quality. Fashion jewelry is considered to be non-bridal, generally fashion) jewellery with non precious while Fine Jewellery is any jewellery that is created with precious or semi precious stones and precious metals. Fashion jewelry is made with gems that are not particularly rare (They also usually use gold or silver plating, or other nonprecious metals like brass. Fashion jewelry is simply painted on, low levels of silver and gold, if any of either is used at all. Fashion jewelry falls in the middle. Fashion jewelry tends to be more influenced by current trends in terms of the material used, styling, colors etc. Fashion jewelry metals include base metals, such as brass, cobalt, copper, iron pyrite, stainless steel, titanium, and tungsten.