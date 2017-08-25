News By Tag
Luxurious accommodation in Halkidiki Bungalows on the beach
The month of September for summer holidays in Greece is – some claim – the best month for summer vacations.
While some would claim that the summer season is coming to an end, those in the know would actually disagree. In fact, some claim that the month of September is the best month to visit Greece in order to explore its phenomenal beauty especially when one considers the slightly lower temperatures and lack of crowds.
Undoubtedly beautiful at any time of year, Halkidiki's verdant mountains and crystal clear seas definitely beckon at this time of year. And the best place to stay while on vacation in the region? The 5 star Eagles Palace, which has come to be known as one of the best resorts in Greece. Located a mere 4 kms from Ouranopolis – one of the region's most beautiful villages and the gateway to the famed Mount Athos – the Eagles Palace offers guests an incomparable experience. From its unique dining experiences in any one of the bars and restaurants located in the resort – where guests can enjoy refreshing cocktails, fine wines, and delicious gourmet meals prepared using only the freshest and finest of ingredients – through to its plethora of experiences, be they sports oriented or cultural, this is a property where guests are looked after very well during every moment of their stay.
The Eagles Palace also offers incredible Halkidiki luxury accommodation in Ouranopolis, ranging from rooms to suites to bungalows with private pools. Boasting the most superior seaside and garden bungalows in Halkidiki, these are accommodations that have been designed to provide every opportunity to enjoy life to the full. With their simple yet luxurious design, these Halkidiki bungalows offer the perfect opportunity for guests to relax, unwind and enjoy the natural splendor of the surrounding area, together with its cooling sea and golden sands. And with a variety of luxury bungalows on the beach to choose from, guests easily become immersed in a magical world touched by the sun, sky, sand and crystal clear waters, cocooned in the luxury of a property where every wish and desire is fulfilled.
Visit https://www.eaglespalace.gr/
Contact:
Ouranoupolis Halkidiki
GR 630 75, Greece
T: +30 23770 31070, +30 23774 40070, +30 23774 40060
F: +30 23770 31383
E: info@eaglespalace.gr
RESERVATIONS
+30 23770 31070
