 
News By Tag
* Halkidiki Bungalows
* bungalows in Halkidiki
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ouranoupolis
  Halkidiki
  Greece
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Luxurious accommodation in Halkidiki Bungalows on the beach

The month of September for summer holidays in Greece is – some claim – the best month for summer vacations.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Halkidiki Bungalows
bungalows in Halkidiki

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Ouranoupolis - Halkidiki - Greece

OURANOUPOLIS, Greece - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- With the sizzling temperatures and crowds a distant memory, the month of September is truly when Greece shines in all of its splendor.

While some would claim that the summer season is coming to an end, those in the know would actually disagree. In fact, some claim that the month of September is the best month to visit Greece in order to explore its phenomenal beauty especially when one considers the slightly lower temperatures and lack of crowds.

Undoubtedly beautiful at any time of year, Halkidiki's verdant mountains and crystal clear seas definitely beckon at this time of year. And the best place to stay while on vacation in the region? The 5 star Eagles Palace, which has come to be known as one of the best resorts in Greece. Located a mere 4 kms from Ouranopolis – one of the region's most beautiful villages and the gateway to the famed Mount Athos – the Eagles Palace offers guests an incomparable experience. From its unique dining experiences in any one of the bars and restaurants located in the resort – where guests can enjoy refreshing cocktails, fine wines, and delicious gourmet meals prepared using only the freshest and finest of ingredients – through to its plethora of experiences, be they sports oriented or cultural, this is a property where guests are looked after very well during every moment of their stay.

The Eagles Palace also offers incredible Halkidiki luxury accommodation in Ouranopolis, ranging from rooms to suites to bungalows with private pools. Boasting the most superior seaside and garden bungalows in Halkidiki, these are accommodations that have been designed to provide every opportunity to enjoy life to the full. With their simple yet luxurious design, these Halkidiki bungalows offer the perfect opportunity for guests to relax, unwind and enjoy the natural splendor of the surrounding area, together with its cooling sea and golden sands. And with a variety of luxury bungalows on the beach to choose from, guests easily become immersed in a magical world touched by the sun, sky, sand and crystal clear waters, cocooned in the luxury of a property where every wish and desire is fulfilled.

Visit https://www.eaglespalace.gr/ for more details.

Contact:

Ouranoupolis Halkidiki

GR 630 75, Greece

T: +30 23770 31070, +30 23774 40070, +30 23774 40060

F: +30 23770 31383

E: info@eaglespalace.gr

RESERVATIONS

+30 23770 31070
End
Source:Eagles Palace Hotel and Spa
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Halkidiki Bungalows, bungalows in Halkidiki
Industry:Travel
Location:Ouranoupolis - Halkidiki - Greece
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mozaik ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share