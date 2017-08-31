 
News By Tag
* Savannah Down Syndrome Society
* Down Syndrome education
* Special Needs Support
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Savannah
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Joe Marchese of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society to Present at Chamber

Joe Marchese to Present on Integrating Workers with Different Abilities at Savannah Chamber of Commerce September 'Power Hour'
 
 
Joe Marchese of the Lowcountry Downsyndrome Society
Joe Marchese of the Lowcountry Downsyndrome Society
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Savannah Down Syndrome Society
Down Syndrome education
Special Needs Support

Industry:
Education

Location:
Savannah - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Joe Marchese, of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS), will be the keynote speaker for 'Power Hour,' presented by the Savannah Area Chamber's Small Business Council on Tuesday, Sept. 12. His presentation will highlight the "Top Ten Ways to Contract and Utilize Workers with Different Abilities."

Marchese, who is a past president and one of the founding members of LDSS, owns Marchese Construction and has more than eighteen years experience in the construction industry. He is also an accredited professional through the United States Green Building Council's (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Program.

Marchese's professional experience, in combination with his involvement with LDSS, has given him a unique perspective on hiring and working with people of different abilities.

"People with different abilities can bring diversity, a fresh perspective and growth to any community," said Marchese. "I am excited to have the opportunity to communicate this important message to Savannah's leaders and business influencers."

LDSS strives to create a community that accepts and includes all of its members, including people with Down Syndrome and their families. Its activism extends from the Camp Buddy summer program for children with different abilities to the Buddy Walk and Night of Champions.

Savannah's Small Business Council hosts the Savannah Area Chamber Power Hour each month, offering an opportunity for guest speakers to present topics relevant to small business owners and employees. For more information on the Chamber Power Hour, visit: http://www.savannahchamber.com

This month's Chamber Power Hour will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Savannah Morning News Auditorium, 1375 Chatham Parkway. The meeting will include a lunch catered by Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant & Catering. Chamber members and guests can RSVP by emailing Stephanie Painter at spainter@savannahchamber.com.

ABOUT THE LOWCOUNTRY DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) is a family support group to benefit people with Down syndrome and their families through local leadership, outreach, education and advocacy to champion and celebrate acceptance and inclusion. Meetings are held every fourth Tuesday of the month, typically with a guest speaker and social time for families to meet and interact with one another. LDSS encourages people to bring their children. LDSS is an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society. For more information about LDSS, visit https://www.ldssga.org/

CONTACT
Candy Bogardus
Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society
912-728-8505
cbogardus@ldssga.org

MEDIA CONTACT
Marjorie Young
CarriageTrade PR
912-844-9990
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
http://www.carriagetradepr.com
End
Source:Carriage Trade Public Relations
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Savannah Down Syndrome Society, Down Syndrome education, Special Needs Support
Industry:Education
Location:Savannah - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 31, 2017
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share