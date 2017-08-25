News By Tag
Yogurt Market in China Witnessed for Steady Growth Due to High Demand of Ambient Yogurt Category
Leading companies keep investing in ambient yogurt, which has the highest penetration among all types of yogurt or yogurt drinks.
Yogurt contains all nutrients in milk and beneficial active lactobacillus and has become one of the most popular food products in the world. At present, the increasing awareness of the health benefits of yogurt acts as a catalyst to the growth of this market. Some of the health benefits of yogurt include boosting the immune system, combating diarrhea and constipation, etc. The report finds that Yogurt covers about 20% of liquid milk consumption in China. Drinkable yogurt is the fastest-growing segment in China.
In the first part, the report studies various categories of yogurt along with major competition among key players. It has been analyzed that, ambient yogurt driving the growth of whole category, and thus competition among ambient yogurt brands getting red hot. On the other hand, spoonable yogurt is tapping into snacking occasion. Leading companies keep investing in ambient yogurt, because of its highest penetration among all types of yogurt or yogurt drinks. Extension of imported brands – From ambient milk to ambient yogurt is a major growth factor for this market in China.
Moreover, the report offers precise overview of the yogurt and yogurt drinks market along with a stern focus on the issues and perceptions prevailing in the sector. According to the findings, strong growth of the category despite slowing down upward trend. At present, enhanced yogurt is targeting fitness lovers and also there is an opportunity of ambient spoonable flavored yogurt. Both flavored and unflavoured spoonable yogurt seeing growth. In the coming years, the report estimates that encouraging consumption in new occasions are expected to push volume growth.
The next part of the study analyzes market drivers, key players, innovations and information on market share and competitive strategies. Nowadays, to further intensify consumption frequency, brands are looking for new methods to build association with certain events. Though better-for-you is the ultimate trend, yogurt brands should not take away all the pleasure of indulgent taste.
