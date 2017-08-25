Yogurt Market in China Witnessed for Steady Growth Due to High Demand of Ambient Yogurt Category

Leading companies keep investing in ambient yogurt, which has the highest penetration among all types of yogurt or yogurt drinks.

-- According to a recent study, the yogurt market has been growing robustly in China both in terms of volume and value. Factors such as rising interest in super indulgent variants and a need for yogurt/yogurt drinks as a menu item while eating out are propelling the demand, thus impacting the market positively. To elaborate further, Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently broadcasted a study to its wide online repository which is titled as "China- Yogurt Market Outlook- August 2017", and provides comprehensive analysis on the current market status of Yogurt in China by analyzing consumer behaviors, market trends, key players and brand sales of yogurt. With an extensive forecast period of 2017 to 2022, the study analyzes growth prospects, which covers retail market value and volume of yogurt and yogurt drinks (2013-2017) and best and worst-case forecast of retail yogurt market, by value and volume.Yogurt contains all nutrients in milk and beneficial active lactobacillus and has become one of the most popular food products in the world. At present, the increasing awareness of the health benefits of yogurt acts as a catalyst to the growth of this market. Some of the health benefits of yogurt include boosting the immune system, combating diarrhea and constipation, etc. The report finds that Yogurt covers about 20% of liquid milk consumption in China. Drinkable yogurt is the fastest-growing segment in China.In the first part, the report studies various categories of yogurt along with major competition among key players. It has been analyzed that, ambient yogurt driving the growth of whole category, and thus competition among ambient yogurt brands getting red hot. On the other hand, spoonable yogurt is tapping into snacking occasion. Leading companies keep investing in ambient yogurt, because of its highest penetration among all types of yogurt or yogurt drinks. Extension of imported brands – From ambient milk to ambient yogurt is a major growth factor for this market in China.Moreover, the report offers precise overview of the yogurt and yogurt drinks market along with a stern focus on the issues and perceptions prevailing in the sector. According to the findings, strong growth of the category despite slowing down upward trend. At present, enhanced yogurt is targeting fitness lovers and also there is an opportunity of ambient spoonable flavored yogurt. Both flavored and unflavoured spoonable yogurt seeing growth. In the coming years, the report estimates that encouraging consumption in new occasions are expected to push volume growth.The next part of the study analyzes market drivers, key players, innovations and information on market share and competitive strategies. Nowadays, to further intensify consumption frequency, brands are looking for new methods to build association with certain events. Though better-for-you is the ultimate trend, yogurt brands should not take away all the pleasure of indulgent taste.is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.90 State Street,Albany, NY 12207,United States: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada): press@marketresearchhub.comhttp://www.marketresearchhub.com/https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/