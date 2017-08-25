News By Tag
Ganesh Festival Jewellery and Gifting Ideas 2017
1. Ganesha Gold Coins
Bring the auspicious combination of gold and divinity with ganesha gold coins. These coins are made from 24-carat gold and are engraved with utmost details. The coins make an ideal and unique option for gifting during the festival and also throughout the year. Apart from gifting, the coins can be kept in the pooja thali for daily prayers. The coins have replaced huge idols kept in the sanctum sanctorum as the former is easy to maintain and are an epitome of positivity. Lord Vinayaka is known for blessing us with wisdom and prosperity and this makes Ganesh gold coins an absolute buy. Shop gold coins online from Rockrush.
2. Ganpati Watch Charms
Treat yourself to some hope and trust with Ganpati watch charms. Simple to use and exceptionally delicate, the watch charms carry optimism everywhere you go. One just needs to lock the trinket around the watch strap to use it. The Ganpati Watch Charms are available in various metals and gemstones including those made in white gold and can be customised in terms of weight, design, purity of the metal and colour. These watch charms are an ideal gifting option for Ganesh Chaturthi 2017.
3. Ganpati Lotus and Navratna Pendant
Ganesh jewellery designs have seen a transformation over the last few years. Earlier, metals other than gold were used widely to create such jewellery. However, fashion developed and so did the designs. This Ganesh festival, go for pretty jewellery, which reflects your faith in the deity. Wear the Ganpati Lotus Pendant as you welcome the Lord on the first day. Made in white gold, the deity is settled peacefully on a lotus, offering his blessings. This gold Ganesh pendant goes well with Indian and Western wear. Another form of Ganesh pendant design is the Navratna pendant which has nine sacred gemstones embedded in gold. These pendants are not restricted to use only during special occasions and can be worn daily for good luck.
While you prepare to greet your favorite deity, fill up your accessory collection with some gold additions – with or without the glitter!
Please visit - https://www.rockrush.com
