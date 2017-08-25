 
Jade Global Makes 7th Consecutive Appearance on the Inc.5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in US

Jade Global today announced that it has been listed in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America for a record seventh consecutive time.
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Jade Global today announced that it has been listed in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America for a record seventh consecutive time. The prestigious Inc. 5000 ranking represents the most successful and fastest growing independent businesses in the US.

The companies that made it to the list this year, on average, have grown six-fold since 2013. Only a fraction of the thousands of companies that compete for a spot on the list make it more than once, and a mere two percent of those companies have made it seven years in a row. Inc. magazine's ranking is based on three-year revenue growth rate.

"This is an extremely proud moment for us. Making it seven times in a row to this list is an incredible achievement. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication put in by the entire Jade team. This feat wouldn't have been possible without their commitment," said Karan Yaramada, CEO of Jade Global. "The recognition comes at a time when we are rapidly expanding across market segments. This announcement has just amplified our passion on delivering high quality of service on complex technical projects, especially as we have 'Excellence' as our theme for FY18," Karan said.

Jade Global made it to the Inc. 5000 first in 2011, and it has made it to the list every year since then. Substantiating their spurt in revenue, Jade recently inaugurated a new development facility with a capacity to house over 800 employees in Pune, India. With the acquisition of Saturn Infotech in the last financial year, Jade Global also expanded its operations in the East Coast. Jade's impressive track record reflects its commitment to deliver the highest quality of service to their clients.

About Jade Global
Jade Global is a premier Advisory, Integration, Testing, Cloud & Consulting Services, Business Solutions and IT Services company headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Philadelphia, Los Angeles in USA, and Pune, and Hyderabad in India. Jade Global is an Oracle Platinum Cloud Selected partner, Microsoft Gold partner, and ServiceNow and Salesforce Silver partner. With 800 global employees, Jade Global is a trusted partner of choice to its clients. Jade's global team of experts successfully deliver business and technology solutions across diverse industries to drive its customers' long term growth and success. Learn more at http://www.jadeglobal.com.

About Inc. 5000
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact
Manoj P
Jade Global. www.jadeglobal.com
social@jadeglobal.com
Source:Jade Global
Email:***@jadeglobal.com Email Verified
