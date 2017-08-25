News By Tag
Virtusa Recognized as a Major Player for Worldwide Bank Datacenter Transformation Systems
"This recognition aptly reinforces the trust our banking clients have in our thought leadership and expertise to help them effectively transform and manage their datacenters leveraging cloud, containerization, OpenStack, and artificial intelligence."
In the IDC MarketScape, Virtusa was rated highly in its focus on cost management as a part of datacenter transformation.
The focus of Virtusa's Infrastructure Management Services is to build a nimble and responsive Infrastructure platform and simplify IT operations by utilizing a powerful combination of technologies. Leveraging strong domain knowledge in the banking space, combined with its elaborate engineering heritage, the company focuses on delivering fast-tracked value to its banking clients across the globe through:
- Artificial intelligence-
- A robust CI/CD implementation framework that helps banks adopt newer technologies with a considerably shorter turnaround
- An application-
The IDC Financial Insights study uses the IDC MarketScape model to provide an assessment of service providers participating in the digital strategy consulting and agency services market with specific offers and capabilities in datacenter transformation. This IDC MarketScape is an evaluation based on a comprehensive framework and a set of parameters that assesses providers relative to one another and to those factors expected to be most conducive to success in this market over both the short term and the long term.
"Datacenter operations has become a critical component in a bank's journey of transforming its operations,"
With domain expertise of more than 25 years in serving top clients, Virtusa has delivered successful solutions that have transformed several global banks, top brokerage firms, and card and payment providers. Virtusa's strong technology delivery and partnerships with leading product vendors and innovative solutions in regulatory compliance, product control, finance performance improvement, strategy, and business performance improvement make Virtusa a service provider of choice.
For more information on the IDC MarketScape report, visit http://www.idc.com/
To learn more about Virtusa's infrastructure management services, please visit http://www.virtusa.com/
About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment.
Virtusa helps CXOs address the dual challenge of growing revenues while improving IT cost efficiencies. Virtusa's digital transformation & innovation (DTi) solutions enable clients to reimagine the customer experience, accelerate revenue growth and create lasting business value. The company's operational excellence (OE) solutions help clients reduce risk, improve operational efficiencies, and lower IT costs.
Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. With a strong heritage in software engineering, Virtusa is highly qualified to both develop and maintain software, using a proven platforming methodology and advanced Agile and Accelerated Solution Design techniques to reliably deliver results on time and within budget.
Holding a proven record of success across industries, Virtusa readily understands its clients' business challenges and uses its domain expertise to deliver distinctive, differentiated and innovative applications of technology to address its client critical business challenges. Examples include building the world's largest P&C claims modernization program; one of the largest corporate customer portals for a premier global bank; an order to cash implementation for a multinational telecommunications provider; and digital transformation initiatives for media and banking companies.
Through the acquisition of a majority interest in Polaris Consulting Services Ltd. in March 2016, Virtusa has created a robust platform to provide end-to-end solutions and services in banking and financial services, strengthening its positioning as a top, global FinTech services provider. Virtusa Corporation is headquartered in Massachusetts and has 50 offices across North America, Europe and Asia.
Contact
Amy Legere,
Greenough
***@greenough.biz
