Most Popular Punjabi Newspaper In Alberta Recently Turned 15
Media is one of the most important pillars of a state and carries immense responsibility. 'Des Pardes Times' has established itself as one of the best media organizations operating in South Asia.
'Des Pardes Times' is a pioneer Punjabi newspaper in Canada and US. The newspaper was founded by Gurbhalinder Singh Sandhu, in the year 2002. He is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper. Now it enjoys the reputation of being a leading Indian Punjabi newspaper in Alberta. The transition from a concept of serving the community with an unbiased newspaper to reality has been a remarkable journey with path breaking achievements by its team of courageous and dedicated professionals.
The newspaper believes in reporting insight of incidences and events which makes news, with complete accuracy, from an all inclusive perspective and most importantly, in an unbiased tone. It reports on a wide range of subjects that include politics, economy, health, science and technology, entertainment and others.
Reporters working with 'Des Pardes Times' are located at different strategic locations spread across the world for having access to important incidences, events or occasions that are matters of importance and interest for the readers of this newspaper. The reporters are also on the look-out for developmental stories.
Gurbhalinder Singh Sandhu has received formal high education in journalism which sharpened his inbuilt skills as a journalist. Prior to establishing this newspaper, Mr. Sandhu has been a journalist with a number of reputed newspapers in India which further added to the richness of his knowledge and experience. He has widely traveled for interviewing important personalities across the world. Mr. Sandhu is highly respected as an individual and even as an important entity in the business circle. He has also authored and co-written a number of best-selling books that include fiction panorama, short stories and especially books on his travel experiences around the world. He is one man with multiple achievements.
Company Profile: 'Des Pardes Times' was found by Gurbhalinder Singh Sandhu, in the year 2002. Since then it has been tirelessly serving the reader with unbiased and important stories from across the world. Besides, great readership counts, the quality of the media establishment has been awarded a number of prestigious awards.
