MK Capital Partners wins EUR580 Million Mandate

August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

BASEL CITY, Switzerland - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- MK Capital Partners, a global family office has won a EUR580 Million mandate. It will setup a Luxembourg SICAV fund to manage the family's assets and it will invite existing clients and other interested investors into the fund. The fund will be independently audited and will have an independent board of directors who will also vet the funds deal flow.

This setup allows MK Capital Partners to be compliant and add an extra layer of security for its clients.

It is anticipated that the fund will invest primarily in the European real estate market with a focus in Spain. The fund intends to invest in real estate mezzanine financing opportunities with a high yield prospective.

The fund is expected to launch December 2017 with an anticipated 1.5% annual management fee, 20% perforamance fee and high watermark. The expected annual rate of return is expected at approximately 7% per annum net of fees.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by MK Capital Partners LLC. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in the press release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

For more information contact us at info@mkcpllc.com or visit our website at www.mkcpllc.com

Tom Mueller
***@mkcpllc.com
