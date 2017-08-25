News By Tag
Discovery Shores Boracay Earns 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence
Five star resort in Boracay receives another prestigious recognition from TripAdvisor for this year.
"We are greatly honored to receive another prestigious recognition from TripAdvisor. This award affirms our strong commitment to provide excellent guest experience which is grounded in our mantra, "Service That's All Heart". We are truly grateful to all our guests for their unwavering support and for recognizing our efforts." - Erwin Lopez, Hotel Manager, Discovery Shores Boracay.
"TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers," said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. "This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the right property at the right price."
The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.
Check out recent reviews at http://www.discoveryshoresboracay.com/
About Discovery Shores Boracay
Discovery Shores Boracay is an award-winning 88-suite luxury resort in Station 1 of White Beach. The beachfront property features the highly-acclaimed Terra Wellness Spa and well-loved restaurants Sands and Indigo. The resort is has been listed in Travel + Leisure Magazine's World's Best Hotels and is a regular awardee on TripAdvisor.
Discovery Shores Boracay is one of five properties of The Discovery Leisure Company's portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts, and is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Get updates through Discovery Shores Boracay's official website at http://www.discoveryshoresboracay.com.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide -- over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-
Contact
Jane Santiago
***@discovery.com.ph
