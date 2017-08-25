 
News By Tag
* five star resort Boracay
* luxury resort Boracay
* TripAdvisor award 2017
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boracay Island
  Aklan
  Philippines
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Discovery Shores Boracay Earns 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

Five star resort in Boracay receives another prestigious recognition from TripAdvisor for this year.
 
 
Discovery Shores Boracay - TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence
Discovery Shores Boracay - TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* five star resort Boracay
* luxury resort Boracay
* TripAdvisor award 2017

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Boracay Island - Aklan - Philippines

Subject:
* Awards

BORACAY ISLAND, Philippines - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Apart from making it to the esteemed list of winners in TripAdvisor's 2017 Travelers' Choice Awards, Discovery Shores, a multi-awarded five star resort in Boracay, also receives the prestigious 2017 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, restaurants and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

"We are greatly honored to receive another prestigious recognition from TripAdvisor. This award affirms our strong commitment to provide excellent guest experience which is grounded in our mantra, "Service That's All Heart". We are truly grateful to all our guests for their unwavering support and for recognizing our efforts." -  Erwin Lopez, Hotel Manager, Discovery Shores Boracay.

"TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers," said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. "This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the right property at the right price."

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

Check out recent reviews at http://www.discoveryshoresboracay.com/tripadvisor-reviews.

About Discovery Shores Boracay

Discovery Shores Boracay is an award-winning 88-suite luxury resort in Station 1 of White Beach. The beachfront property features the highly-acclaimed Terra Wellness Spa and well-loved restaurants Sands and Indigo. The resort is has been listed in Travel + Leisure Magazine's World's Best Hotels and is a regular awardee on TripAdvisor.

Discovery Shores Boracay is one of five properties of The Discovery Leisure Company's portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts, and is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Get updates through Discovery Shores Boracay's official website at http://www.discoveryshoresboracay.com.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide -- over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 390 million average unique monthly visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor. Know better. Book better. Go better.

Contact
Jane Santiago
***@discovery.com.ph
End
Source:
Email:***@discovery.com.ph Email Verified
Tags:five star resort Boracay, luxury resort Boracay, TripAdvisor award 2017
Industry:Travel
Location:Boracay Island - Aklan - Philippines
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Discovery Shores Boracay News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share