August 2017
Anuradha Sharma joins Scienaptic as Chief Operating Officer

 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Scienaptic, a Pramod Bhasin backed Big Data and Machine Learning company, announced that it has appointed Anuradha Sharma as its Chief Operating Officer. Anuradha will be responsible for ensuring that the Scienaptic operating model is ready to scale significantly. She will lead client relationships in India / SE Asia, manage all aspects of operations, and deepen the team capability.

Anuradha is a seasoned analytics leader with 23 years of experience in building and scaling data science teams. She has played a range of roles in organizations like 24/7, Marketics, and ORG Marg, delivering complex analytics projects for large global companies. As the Chief Analytics Officer at Marketics, she was instrumental in developing the Analytical Value Chain for the company and creating robust analytics capabilities.

"Anuradha is a seasoned leader and comes with deep hands-on analytics experience. Also, she has been in startups for most of her career, so her experiences will be invaluable as we scale Scienaptic. Our leadership team has spent significant amount of time getting to know her in the last 6 months, and we are delighted to have such a high calibre leader with us", said Pankaj Kulshreshtha, founder and CEO of Scienaptic.

About Scienaptic:

Scienaptic is a platform based, big data and machine learning company. Its vision is to eliminate the friction that exists between people, processes and technology that makes it difficult to combine information across functions and develop predictive customer insights. Its platform 'Ether' has a suite of proprietary algorithms pre-configured to deliver customer consciousness in Credit Origination & Management, Model Risk Management, Predictive Journeys, Collections, Fraud etc.

Visit us at http://www.scienaptic.com/  to know more

Click to Share