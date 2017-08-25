News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Anuradha Sharma joins Scienaptic as Chief Operating Officer
Anuradha is a seasoned analytics leader with 23 years of experience in building and scaling data science teams. She has played a range of roles in organizations like 24/7, Marketics, and ORG Marg, delivering complex analytics projects for large global companies. As the Chief Analytics Officer at Marketics, she was instrumental in developing the Analytical Value Chain for the company and creating robust analytics capabilities.
"Anuradha is a seasoned leader and comes with deep hands-on analytics experience. Also, she has been in startups for most of her career, so her experiences will be invaluable as we scale Scienaptic. Our leadership team has spent significant amount of time getting to know her in the last 6 months, and we are delighted to have such a high calibre leader with us", said Pankaj Kulshreshtha, founder and CEO of Scienaptic.
About Scienaptic:
Scienaptic is a platform based, big data and machine learning company. Its vision is to eliminate the friction that exists between people, processes and technology that makes it difficult to combine information across functions and develop predictive customer insights. Its platform 'Ether' has a suite of proprietary algorithms pre-configured to deliver customer consciousness in Credit Origination & Management, Model Risk Management, Predictive Journeys, Collections, Fraud etc.
Visit us at http://www.scienaptic.com/
Contact
Mayuri Govil
***@scienaptic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse