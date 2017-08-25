 
Choose the Residential Yoga Teacher Taining Courses in Rishikesh

 
 
RISHIKESH, India - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you searching forefficient yoga training courses in a soothing environment? Then, AYM yoga school in Rishikesh is theperfect destination for you. This yoga school is considered among the top yoga institutes in Asia. The location and facilities of this yoga training institute is just perfect for an individual, who wants to grow his/her career in the field of Yoga.

The best residentialyoga teacher training school

AYM yoga school is accredited with international certifications and alliances. A residential atmosphere is greatly ensured at the ashram of AYM in order to enhance the comfort of the trainees. All throughout the year, different yoga courses are being offered. Thus, it is feasible for the trainees to book the slots as per their schedule. The ashram is located in the valleys of Rishikesh, where the surrounding is maintained with green mountains and natural waterfalls. This place is just perfect to perform different yogas and meditations, with utmost dedication. The serenity of this place, helps the trainees to rejoice their soul, mind, and body with the effective yogas.

According to the trainees, the homely atmosphere of AYM highly helped them learn and grab the alignment and positioning of yoga techniques. To conduct the intensive yoga teacher training, AYM has built a beautiful and bright studio with a large hall. There are 3 large halls in the AYM building, where it is feasible to train more than 500 trainees at a time. These large halls or studios are maintained with big windows on every side in order to enhance the flow of fresh air within the hall. Again, the placement of these windows has been designed efficiently in order to achieve the panoramic view of the huge mountains and hills in Rishikesh. To ensure proper residential arrangements to the trainees, 30 rooms are available in the campus of AYM yoga school.

Comfortable arrangements for accommodation of trainees

The rooms are maintained with private washroom in order to reduce the stress of the trainees. Again, as the temperatures in Rishikesh are pretty low, warm water is greatly ensured in every washroom. For effective ventilation, big windows have been provided in each and every room. The rooms are newly constructed, so proper hygienic environment is also ensured. Though trainees from different latitudinal and longitudinalplaces come here to grab the trainings, both a/c and non a/c rooms are offered by AYM. Generally the yoga teacher trainings are conducted by the experienced trainers, who have been in this field for more 10 years. Each and every individual is guided under personal attention in order to ensure appropriate results.

This residential yoga teacher training institute is open for beginners, intermediate, and advanced practitioners who want to enhance their career in Yoga. Thus, the yoga teacher training program has been structured in three parts –200 hour yoga course, 300 hour yoga course, and 500 hour yoga course. So, if you really want to make Yoga as an important part of your life, then don't delay. Book your slot today only and ensure a seat at the AYM yoga school in Rishikesh.

Please Visit : http://www.indianyogaassociation.com
Email:***@gmail.com
