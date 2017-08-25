News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
home security company offers excellent service for 10 years in the state of Georgia
Security Services of Georgia is celebrating 10 years of protecting homes and business in and around Atlanta Georgia. Our family owned company is here to keep your family safer, and we're excited to celebrate this milestone with you!
Security Services of Georgia is celebrating 10 years of protecting homes and business in and around Atlanta Georgia. Our family owned company is here to keep your family safer, and we're excited to celebrate this milestone with you!
Meet John Dunning
Our CEO, John Dunning came into the security business from the home building industry, so he knows the ins and outs of designing and installing a quality home security system. He's an Atlanta resident and is dedicated to the safety of his fellow citizens.
What We Offer
Our home security systems include
1) Intercoms: You can check who's at the front door using your home intercom system and your voice.
2) Home camera monitoring: You can monitor the front door when you're not there.
3) Fire protection: The proper authorities will be called when your smoke alarm goes off.
4) Burglary protection: If your doors or windows are breached while the system is activated, we will contact the police for you.
How Can We Help?
We are a truly reliable home security company in Atlanta GA. Also, our expert installers offer both burglary and fire protection, as well as intercoms and audio entry systems.
Whether you have an office at the back of the house or a workroom in the basement, our intercom system lets you check who's at the front door before you get close to it. You don't have to get close to the peephole to see who's out there.
Our CCTV streaming feature lets you monitor your home from wherever you are. Kids home alone after school? When that doorbell rings, you can check the porch before anyone opens the door; an invaluable safety feature.
We Serve The Atlanta Metro Area
Looking for great home security in Decatur GA? We're physically located in Marietta, but we are happy to help citizens throughout the Atlanta metro area and outlying suburbs. For great home security in Kennesaw GA, call or email us!
Our Roots Are Deep
We've been in business for 10 years, offering affordable services to our customers. As a home security company in Atlanta GA, our goal is your safety, so if your new or existing home is ready for a security upgrade, be aware that whether you're looking for home security in Decatur GA or home security in Kennesaw GA, we are here to help.
Smart Home Technology Is On The Rise
In addition to being a long-standing home security company in Atlanta GA, Security Services of Georgia (http://www.securitygeorgia.com/
Security Inside and Out
For quality home security in Decatur GA, home security in Kennesaw GA or in any of the Atlanta suburbs, our security professionals can help design a system that's ideal for your home. From historical beauty to brand new construction, we are happy to protect your home.
We're Looking Forward To Many More Years Of Serving You!
Ten years is a great start. Contact us, one of the best home security companies in Atlanta GA to protect your family and your investment. For home security in Decatur GA or home security in Kennesaw GA, Security Services of Georgia is ready to work for you.
Contact
Security Services of Georgia
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse