Indian Wedding A Platform Of Diverse Themes And Best Flower Decorators In Bangalore

Flowers define the season you are in and are a perfect means to complement the beauties of nature. So are Indian weddings.
 
 
wedding decorations
wedding decorations
 
BANGALORE, India - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- It is a vibrant conglomerate of a horde of colours and brings together the best combination of beauty and ethnicity. However, just booking one of the best wedding venues will not serve the purpose. It needs to receive a precise complementation of best flower decorators in Bangalore, without which no Indian wedding is complete.

Covering Variable Aspects:-

Weddings in India are not a single day celebration. It calls for several rituals and ceremonies such as 'Mehendi', 'Sangeet', 'Bidaai' and several others. Each occasion although related, is completely different from one another. So they require a specific decoration approach and choice of flowers.

Now, the trick lies in choosing the best floral decoration theme for the different aspects of a wedding. Need some ideas? Keep scrolling!

A. The Auspicious Occasion Of Mehendi:

Mehendi involves makings artistic designs on hands and feet of a bride using henna paste. Well, you know this but what is important to know here is the perfect theme for highlighting its significance.

Often followed by sangeet, these colorful events receive their best attire when dressed up in marigolds (both orange and yellow).

• Long garlands swirling around the wooden framework and marigold rings hanging from the ceilings of a wooden framework form a traditional yet appealing mehendi and sangeet décor (http://www.meltingflowers.com) of the occasion.
• You can hang large marigold balls which are trending in event décor.

B. Tilak Ceremony:

This takes place in the groom's residence and every male member of the groom's family takes part in it.

Indian wedding decoration ideas for a Tilak ceremony goes seamless with a vibrant choice of colours.

• Preferably, red marigolds or rose petals provide a theme that is precisely perfect for this event. This could be in the form of bouquets, chains or even garlands.
• You can choose to stack rose on a water container with floating candles
• Or garnish the door and window frames with yellow and blood-red marigolds.

C. The Wedding:

The main event! There are a variety of popular designs for an Indian wedding set up. While marriage halls are the traditional preferences; couples today prefer to exchange vows beneath the open sky.

So, to make it unique and innovative, go for wedding resorts in Bangalore.

You choice of theme can be ethnic or classic. Depending on the scenario, the choice of flowers comes into play. An ethnic approach will demand overhanging bunches of orchids or chrysanthemums. It will also ponder on a greater use of mellow colours to compliment the ambience.

An ethnic look, on the other hand, will demand for something more sassy and colourful. Order for some unique flowers like carnation, calla lily, dahlia, gardenia, freesia, gerbera daily and more.

D. The Reception:

The reception stage decoration in this post wedding occasion should be sober. Lavenders and Blush peonies can be ideal for the purpose.

An Indian wedding does call upon a wide variety of themes under a single roof. So, whether the wedding locations in Bangalore (http://www.meltingflowers.com/wedding-venues-in-bangalore...) are in garden or indoors, making the correct choice of flowers is essential to set the mood perfectly. Your floral decorators can come up with even better ideas.

