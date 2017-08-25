Search Engine Times about to Launch Digital Marketing Products Directory

Contact

-- Search Engine Times, a leading digital marketing company is going to launch DigitalMarketing Products Directory which intends to give the business owners or advertisers a completely different experience which would help in enhancing the way they communicate with the customers. This is a great online platform for different kinds of business to be associated with and grow multifold. One can choose from the various business listing options available on the website such as agencies, tools, communities, courses, events etc. It is managed by some of the most experienced editors to ensure quality of highest standard. The directory is equipped with great features like real user reviews, product comparison, information related to upcoming digital marketing platforms, latest software updates and more" said Abhishek Nigam, CEO of www.searchenginetimes.com.He continued, "Another interesting feature of the directory is that you can submit your article on your own listing page which will help to drive traffic to your website along with good quality back links. Users can opt for free business listing as well as paid membership plans based on their requirement.Our free membership plan involves:1. You are allowed to list your business on single category2. You are allowed to create website buttonThe paid plan, on the other hand, comprises of featured Listing, article submissions, competitors comparisons, business listing in multiple categories, video or image listing etc. Since there are small scale as well as large scale businesses, you will find different levels of plans too which fits in your budget. As compared to the free membership package, the paid plans have better facility and features which are as follows:. You will get full control on your listing pages.. The team of experts personally promote your business which would enable the paid members to get the maximum benefit.. The paid membership allows one to put their product under multiple categories.. With the website linked button, you can redirect potential traffic to your desired landing pages.. You will get multiple screenshots and video uploading option to describe your business easily to your users.. Featured listing is specially designed for paid members to help them reach maximum number of customers who are part of the target audience, expand business and earn profit too.. You will allow submitting article on your business listing page."This digital marketing products directory will simplify communication between advertisers and customers to help them gain leads and maximise revenue. It would consist of real reviews, feedbacks and is an intelligence based platform" said Abhishek Nigam, CEO of Search Engine Times.He further added, "We will show the top results from our internal algorithms based features such as: Title, Content, Pricing, Trust of users, reviews, to what extent they are active on their pages etc, so that the user can get quality results from our directory. It will be launched within a month or two."For further information regarding the digital marketing products directory or Search Engine Times,Marketing HeadNicholas Nathan