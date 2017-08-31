 
News By Tag
* Gold
* Manufacturer
* Diamond
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Vogue Crafts and Designs Presents Promising Gold and Diamond Jewelry

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Gold
* Manufacturer
* Diamond

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Products

NEW YORK - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Diamond, the precious colorless crystalline stone, has always enjoyed a special kind of love amongst women. As it is said that diamonds are forever, they are notably, without any doubt, one of the long lasting jewels. Another deeply precious metal, gold has been cherished throughout the history for its natural exquisiteness and luminosity. The attractiveness and luster of gold allows it to be in rarity. An extremely unreactive metal, gold takes longer time to develop even a slight damage. Diamond and gold jewelry has always been beyond time. Now-a-days gold jewelry is combined with a touch of gold to enhance the shine. Amongst a host of precious ornaments, gold as well as diamond accessories remarkably enhance ones personality.

With more than a decade of prolonged experience in jewelry manufacturing industry, Vogue Crafts and Designs presents diamond and gold jewelry, lustrous and sparkling solutions in an extensive range of variety, for women with beauty desires. It has come up with modish designs of gold and diamond rings, necklaces, pendants, anklets and earrings. Fineness is another way of expressing the quality of this gold and diamond jewelry exporter. Every piece of jewelry at Vogue Crafts, be it gold jewelry, diamond jewelry, sterling silver jewelry, imitation jewelry or fashion jewelry, rejoices in a unique ornamentation and is one of a kind with demonstration of unparalleled imagination.

A top-notch jewelry manufacturer and exporter, Vogue Crafts and Designs is an emerging globally dominant jewelry firm. This jewelry manufacturing company embodies a team of professional and proficient artisans to craft matchless jewelry collections. Their mastery can be seen in the exceptional craftsmanship which is a result of their dedication.

Eye-popping glittering combination of gold and diamond is a perfect finishing touch to an enchanting appearance. From traditional and ethnic to classic and contemporary, Vogue Crafts customers' international locations enjoy an artisanal assortment of elegant diamond jewelry at compelling prices. With a special focus on exporting and supplying, this firm now specializes in jewels with diamonds brilliantly cut to give a fine finishing and perfect feel to the wearer. Also a distinguished jewelry wholesaler, it uses authentic conflict-free natural diamonds of the supreme quality. With designers drawing inspiration from creativity, the leading jewelry supplier has surfaced inimitable designs of gold jewelry pieces produced using 14K, 18K and 22K gold.

Vogue Crafts & Designs Pvt. Ltd is one of the most trusted brands for reliable purchases. "Stupendously designed diamond studded gold rings, characteristic diamonds with superior clarity, one of the best brands to express love for jewelry, exclusively designed gold necklaces at best prices, trend-setting gold jewelry for Indo-western costumes", is what the clients have to say.

For more detail visit: http://www.voguecrafts.com/diamond-and-gold-jewelry
End
Source:Vogue Crafts & Designs Pvt. Ltd
Email:***@voguecrafts.com
Posted By:***@voguecrafts.com Email Verified
Tags:Gold, Manufacturer, Diamond
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 31, 2017
Vogue Crafts And Designs Private Limited News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share