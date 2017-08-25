News By Tag
Ultra-Mobile Devices Market to Reach $36.5 Billion In 2017
The lead analyst of the report said: "Ultra-Mobile Devices are one of the major dynamic growth markets within the wider computing devices market. With dwindling sales of desktop PC', and as consumers and business users increasingly live and work on the move away from their desks, ultra-mobile and powerful mobile devices are increasingly in demand. However, there is inevitably always a trade-off between price, weight, power and versatility. Increasingly though, high specification laptops and convertibles are able to compete with desktop PC's in terms of performance and functionality."
The 143 page report contains 114 tables & charts tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Ultra-Mobile Devices market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017-2022 for the 4 regions and 11 leading national markets from 2017-2022, plus submarket forecast by type (Premium, Basic, Utility) by device (Tablet, Laptop, Convertible, Detachable), by industry vertical (Healthcare, IT & Telecoms, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Others)
The 143 page report, in addition, contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10companies leading the field in Ultra-Mobile Devices.
The Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Report 2017-2022: Forecasts & Analysis By Type (Premium, Basic, Utility) By Device (Tablet, Laptop, Convertible, Detachable), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, IT & Telecoms, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Others) & By Region Plus Analysis Of Leading Companies report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the Ultra-Mobile Devices market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the computing industry.
