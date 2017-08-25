 
Ultra-Mobile Devices Market to Reach $36.5 Billion In 2017

 
 
LONDON - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- LONDON, UK. 26th May 2017: Visiongain's brand new industry report the Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Report 2017-2022: Forecasts & Analysis By Type (Premium, Basic, Utility) By Device (Tablet, Laptop, Convertible, Detachable), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, IT & Telecoms, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Others) & By Region Plus Analysis Of Leading Companies indicates that the global Ultra-Mobile Devices market will see $36.5bn in spending in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said: "Ultra-Mobile Devices are one of the major dynamic growth markets within the wider computing devices market. With dwindling sales of desktop PC', and as consumers and business users increasingly live and work on the move away from their desks, ultra-mobile and powerful mobile devices are increasingly in demand. However, there is inevitably always a trade-off between price, weight, power and versatility. Increasingly though, high specification laptops and convertibles are able to compete with desktop PC's in terms of performance and functionality."

The 143 page report contains 114 tables & charts tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Ultra-Mobile Devices market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017-2022 for the 4 regions and 11 leading national markets from 2017-2022, plus submarket forecast by type (Premium, Basic, Utility) by device (Tablet, Laptop, Convertible, Detachable), by industry vertical (Healthcare, IT & Telecoms, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Others)

The 143 page report, in addition, contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10companies leading the field in Ultra-Mobile Devices.

The Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Report 2017-2022: Forecasts & Analysis By Type (Premium, Basic, Utility) By Device (Tablet, Laptop, Convertible, Detachable), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, IT & Telecoms, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Others) & By Region Plus Analysis Of Leading Companies report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the Ultra-Mobile Devices market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the computing industry.

Notes for Editors

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com (mailto:sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com) or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100.

About visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
