News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
If You're Not Doing What You Love… You Are Wasting Your Time!
On September 8th to 10th, a room full of local, creative souls will be gathering in Ottawa to envision their passion.
Canada's fastest growing publishing company, Black Card Books, will help realize that dream through a three-day boot camp and will show these passionate individuals a tool that will catapult their credibility, authority and publicity.
With over 30 years of research and implementation, Gerry Robert, president and founder of Black Card Books, has developed the most unique and modernly relevant marketing method, one that attracts people and raises their credibility by being a trusted AUTHOR-ity!
He has worked with Tony Robbins, Sir Richard Branson, Les Brown, Robert Kiyosaki, and thousands of other men and women to help them radically shift their business models simply by using a book as a marketing tool.
Have you ever imagined yourself as someone whose words could affect people's lives?
Think about fresh ideas for someone who is looking to secure their financial future or someone who wants to take their ordinary hobby to the next level?
You are the KEY, but it is absolutely necessary to learn from REAL PEOPLE WITH REAL RESULTS. Your colleagues and your readers will be delighted to sit with you throughout this boot camp.
Share a few days for FREE with one of Gerry's trusted confidant and fellow Canadian, Raza Aziz.
Raza Aziz, author of The Performance Zone, is an international speaker, educator and coach who inspire individuals to bring more of their uniqueness, their strengths and their passions to their environment, with the intention to help others and create a space of breakthrough performance and productivity.
"Imagine all the good that will take place when your books come out; when you finally put your thoughts and your experience into words and be taking this, and giving it to somebody- how it will change their lives. That's what ultimately drives us!" remarks Aziz.
The Publish A Book and Grow Rich Bootcamp details:
Speaker: Raza Aziz
Venue: Hilton Lac-Leamy Hotel
Room: Salon Royal (Casino)
Date and Time: September 8 - 10
Interested media professionals who would like to attend the seminar for FREE together with their colleagues and interview Raza Aziz, can contact Publicist Charm Velarde directly at charm@blackcardbooks.com.
What great opportunities to develop new contacts and 'get the scoop' on what's coming up and who will be newsmakers in the near future!
For more details, visit http://publishabookandgrowrich.com
Media Contact
1-646-583-0189
***@blackcardbooks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse