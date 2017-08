If You're Not Doing What You Love… You Are Wasting Your Time!

On September 8th to 10th, a room full of local, creative souls will be gathering in Ottawa to envision their passion.

-- On September 8th to 10th, a room full of local, creative souls will be gathering in Ottawa to envision their passion - to tell the world of their extraordinary stories and how the world can benefit from their wisdom and experience.Canada's fastest growing publishing company, Black Card Books, will help realize that dream through a three-day boot camp and will show these passionate individuals a tool that will catapult their credibility, authority and publicity.With over 30 years of research and implementation, Gerry Robert, president and founder of Black Card Books, has developed the most unique and modernly relevant marketing method, one that attracts people and raises their credibility by being a trusted AUTHOR-ity!He has worked with Tony Robbins, Sir Richard Branson, Les Brown, Robert Kiyosaki, and thousands of other men and women to help them radically shift their business models simply by using a book as a marketing tool.Have you ever imagined yourself as someone whose words could affect people's lives?Think about fresh ideas for someone who is looking to secure their financial future or someone who wants to take their ordinary hobby to the next level?You are the KEY, but it is absolutely necessary to learn from REAL PEOPLE WITH REAL RESULTS. Your colleagues and your readers will be delighted to sit with you throughout this boot camp.Share a few days for FREE with one of Gerry's trusted confidant and fellow Canadian, Raza Aziz.Raza Aziz, author of, is an international speaker, educator and coach who inspire individuals to bring more of their uniqueness, their strengths and their passions to their environment, with the intention to help others and create a space of breakthrough performance and productivity.remarks Aziz.Interested media professionals who would like to attend the seminar for FREE together with their colleagues and interview Raza Aziz, can contact Publicist Charm Velarde directly at charm@blackcardbooks.com What great opportunities to develop new contacts and 'get the scoop' on what's coming up and who will be newsmakers in the near future!For more details, visit http://publishabookandgrowrich.com