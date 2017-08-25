 
News By Tag
* Events
* Publishing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ottawa
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

If You're Not Doing What You Love… You Are Wasting Your Time!

On September 8th to 10th, a room full of local, creative souls will be gathering in Ottawa to envision their passion.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Events
* Publishing

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Ottawa - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
* Events

OTTAWA, Ontario - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- On September 8th to 10th, a room full of local, creative souls will be gathering in Ottawa to envision their passion - to tell the world of their extraordinary stories and how the world can benefit from their wisdom and experience.

Canada's fastest growing publishing company, Black Card Books, will help realize that dream through a three-day boot camp and will show these passionate individuals a tool that will catapult their credibility, authority and publicity.

With over 30 years of research and implementation, Gerry Robert, president and founder of Black Card Books, has developed the most unique and modernly relevant marketing method, one that attracts people and raises their credibility by being a trusted AUTHOR-ity!

He has worked with Tony Robbins, Sir Richard Branson, Les Brown, Robert Kiyosaki, and thousands of other men and women to help them radically shift their business models simply by using a book as a marketing tool.

Have you ever imagined yourself as someone whose words could affect people's lives?

Think about fresh ideas for someone who is looking to secure their financial future or someone who wants to take their ordinary hobby to the next level?

You are the KEY, but it is absolutely necessary to learn from REAL PEOPLE WITH REAL RESULTS. Your colleagues and your readers will be delighted to sit with you throughout this boot camp.

Share a few days for FREE with one of Gerry's trusted confidant and fellow Canadian, Raza Aziz.

Raza Aziz, author of The Performance Zone, is an international speaker, educator and coach who inspire individuals to bring more of their uniqueness, their strengths and their passions to their environment, with the intention to help others and create a space of breakthrough performance and productivity.

"Imagine all the good that will take place when your books come out; when you finally put your thoughts and your experience into words and be taking this, and giving it to somebody- how it will change their lives. That's what ultimately drives us!" remarks Aziz.

The Publish A Book and Grow Rich Bootcamp details:

Speaker: Raza Aziz

Venue: Hilton Lac-Leamy Hotel

Room: Salon Royal (Casino)

Date and Time: September 8 - 10

Interested media professionals who would like to attend the seminar for FREE together with their colleagues and interview Raza Aziz, can contact Publicist Charm Velarde directly at charm@blackcardbooks.com.

What great opportunities to develop new contacts and 'get the scoop' on what's coming up and who will be newsmakers in the near future!

For more details, visit http://publishabookandgrowrich.com

Media Contact
1-646-583-0189
***@blackcardbooks.com
End
Source:Black Card Books Publishing
Email:***@blackcardbooks.com Email Verified
Tags:Events, Publishing
Industry:Event
Location:Ottawa - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Black Card Books News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share