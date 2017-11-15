News By Tag
Momenta, Pfenex, Sandoz, NMA to explore the regulatory road for biosimilars in North America
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Senior Vice President and General Counsel Bruce Lecher will be presenting a relevant topic for the market where he tackles legal, policy, and commercial obstacles to the development and launch of biosimilars.
In this timely presentation, Bruce will cover the use of Public Policy and Guidance to promote evergreening of reference products, as well as the restricted access to reference products and REMS abuse.
Bruce's presentation will complement other sessions focusing on regulatory updates including:
• Biosimilars 12 years on - where are we and what's Next?
Patrick Lucy, CEO, Pfenex
• FDA issues long-awaited biosimilar interchangeability guidance
Cindy Cao, Executive Director & Head of US Regulatory Affairs for Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz
• From biosimilar approval to biogenerics in clinical practice
Steinar Madsen, Medical Director, Norwegian Medicines Agency
Biosimilars North America 2017 will feature 18 presentations and 2 exclusive workshops hosted by industry-leading experts, to provide a forum to explore novel and innovative strategies to advance biosimilar development, and ensure optimal market access and commercialization importunities whilst complying with evolving regulatory requirements.
4th Biosimilars North America
November 15 & 16, 2017
Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel, Iselin, NJ, USA
