News By Tag
* Solar
* Spi
* pv
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
REFU presents solutions for commercial rooftops at SPI in Las Vegas
The REFUsol 24K-UL and 48K-UL string inverter presented at the show are especially suited for commercial roof-top systems convincing with install simplicity and best in class performance. With different positioning options, the devices offer great design flexibility and help customers overcome headwinds in the commercial rooftop market. The devices are passively cooled and therefore virtually maintenance-
"Since our inception in 1965, REFU has always been at the bleeding edge of technology. We have been for example the first to introduce 1500V inverter as early as 2011", states Ken Christensen, Managing Director of REFU Inc. "Our latest solutions for commercial rooftops, and our future products are will be no exception. We think customers are going to be thrilled, and we are eager to forge deeper partnerships with our clients".
REFU will also highlight a joint REFU-Ampt solution for DC-coupled storage systems. The highly scalable solution delivers system cost and performance advantages to customers seeking to capitalize on new revenue streams and value propositions opened up by energy storage, including PV self-consumption, demand charge reduction/peak-
"We are happy to underline with this solution once again our focus on addressing customer's challenges with simple and effective solutions", says Mr. Ralf Betkerowitz, CEO of REFU Elektronik GmbH.
The image material is available for download at http://www.news-
Contact
REFU Elektronik GmbH
Christina Grosse Kathoefer
***@refu.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse