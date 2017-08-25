 
August 2017





Global Smart Grid Market Growth Forecast, Trends and Segmentation

Cloud based technology and Internet of Things (IoT) is changing the Smart Grid Infrastructure
 
 
smart grid_info
smart grid_info
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Rising shipments of smart meters has revolutionized the smart grid market.  Government of developed and developing countriesismaking favorable regulations and policies towards deployment of modern technology and equipments in energy sector and have invested over USD 8.0 billion in 2015 for the deployment of energy storage technology in smart grid. Emerging regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also inclining towards the deployment of smart equipments and implementation of IoT in power grids. In 2016, as per the ranking provided by International Trade Administration (ITA) for overall smart grid implementation, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria were included in top smart grid ranking list due to rising deployment of IoT in power grids.

Request TOC@ https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/toc-request/global-smart-grid-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024

Market Segmentation

Global smart grid market is segmented on following basis:

·        By Hardware

o   Sensors

o   PLC (Programmable Logic Controller)

o    Smart Meter

o   Networking Hardware

·        Based on Software

o    Advanced Metering Infrastructure Software

o    Grid IT and Asset Management System Software

o    Smart Grid Communication Software

o    Cyber security Software

o   Distribution Automation Software

·        By Services

o   Consulting Services

o   Integration and Installation Services

o   Maintenance Services

Based on Geography

·        North America (U.S. & Canada)

·        Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico & Rest of Latin America)

·        Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE)

·        Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia)

·        Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA)

·        Rest of World

"Global Smart Grid Market Outlook 2024 (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/report/global-smart-gri...)" contains detailed overview of the global smart grid market in terms of market segmentation based on software, by hardware and by services.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Sacle) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global smart grid market which includes profiling of companies of General Electric Company, Siemens, ABB Ltd.etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global smart grid market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Goldstein Research

Based in the US, Goldstein Research (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/) currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions.

Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear cut forecasts. Backed up by reliable research and impactful statistics, our business solutions empower our clients to grow at a fast pace despite unsettling fluctuations in the market. We believe in vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients' needs and business agenda.

Send Us Sample Request @ https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/global-smart-grid-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024

Contact for more Info:

Steve Blade

(Global Sales Head)

USA: + 1-646-568-7747

Canada:  1-437-886-1181

UK: +44-203-318-6627

sales@goldsteinresearch.com

www.goldsteinresearch.com

