Global Smart Grid Market Growth Forecast, Trends and Segmentation

Rising shipments of smart meters has revolutionized the smart grid market. Government of developed and developing countries is making favorable regulations and policies towards deployment of modern technology and equipments in energy sector and have invested over USD 8.0 billion in 2015 for the deployment of energy storage technology in smart grid. Emerging regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also inclining towards the deployment of smart equipments and implementation of IoT in power grids. In 2016, as per the ranking provided by International Trade Administration (ITA) for overall smart grid implementation, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria were included in top smart grid ranking list due to rising deployment of IoT in power grids.

Global smart grid market is segmented on following basis:
• Sensors
• PLC (Programmable Logic Controller)
• Smart Meter
• Networking Hardware
• Advanced Metering Infrastructure Software
• Grid IT and Asset Management System Software
• Smart Grid Communication Software
• Cyber security Software
• Distribution Automation Software
• Consulting Services
• Integration and Installation Services
• Maintenance Services

Geographic segments:
• North America (U.S. & Canada)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America)
• Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE)
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia)
• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA)
• Rest of World

The report contains detailed overview of the global smart grid market in terms of market segmentation based on software, by hardware and by services. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.

This market report also provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global smart grid market which includes profiling of companies such as General Electric Company, Siemens, ABB Ltd. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.