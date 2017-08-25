News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
QuickSwitch™ Tetramers: Rapid, High-Quality Custom Creation of Class I Tetramers is Now a Reality!
Create new specificity tetramers for antigen-specific T cell detection in just a few hours with QuickSwitch, a proprietary technology for exchanging peptides on an MHC tetramer.
As of now MoBiTec Germany, in cooperation with MBLI, USA, offers its customers QuickSwitch™
Description
Rapid, high-quality creation of custom class I tetramers is now a reality! Create new specificity tetramers in just a few hours with QuickSwitch™
Features
• Create custom tetramers in 4 hours
• No UV or Tetramization required
• Quantify peptide exchange
• Select ready-to-use tetramer in PE, APC, or BV421
• Identify antigen-specific T cells to your antigens of interest
For details see:
https://www.mobitec.com/
MBLI's QuickSwitch™
About MoBiTec GmbH
MoBiTec GmbH (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.
In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.
http://www.mobitec.com
Contact
MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,
37083 Goeetingen, Germany
***@mobitec.de
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse