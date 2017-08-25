 
QuickSwitch™ Tetramers: Rapid, High-Quality Custom Creation of Class I Tetramers is Now a Reality!

Create new specificity tetramers for antigen-specific T cell detection in just a few hours with QuickSwitch, a proprietary technology for exchanging peptides on an MHC tetramer.
 
 
Listed Under

GöTTINGEN, Germany - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- T cells play essential effector and regulatory roles in adaptive immune responses to a variety of antigens deriving from, for instance, bacteria, tumors, allergens, or self antigens. T cells use the T cell antigen-receptor (TCR) to recognize their antigens, which mostly are in the form of peptides bound to major histocompatibility complex molecules (MHC), also called HLA (human leukocyte antigens) in humans. The affinity of isolated, soluble monomeric MHC/peptide complexes for their specific TCR partners is weak, whereas engineered defined, soluble MHC/peptide multimers, "MHC Tetramers", proved to be very effective in identifying antigen-specific T cells.

As of now MoBiTec Germany, in cooperation with MBLI, USA, offers its customers QuickSwitch™ Custom Tetramer Kits for the fast, high-quality generation of new Tetramer Specificities.

Description

Rapid, high-quality creation of custom class I tetramers is now a reality! Create new specificity tetramers in just a few hours with QuickSwitch™, a proprietary technology for exchanging peptides on an MHC tetramer. The QuickSwitch™ Quant Tetramer Kit can quantify the exchange with the new peptide for epitope discovery and for verification that the resulting new specificity tetramer is suitable for cell staining. This kit is optimized for 10 peptide exchanges and multiple tests per resulting tetramer.

Features

• Create custom tetramers in 4 hours
• No UV or Tetramization required
• Quantify peptide exchange
• Select ready-to-use tetramer in PE, APC, or BV421
• Identify antigen-specific T cells to your antigens of interest

For details see:

https://www.mobitec.com/cms/products/bio/06_cell_bio/Quic...

MBLI's QuickSwitch™ Custom Tetramer Kits complement the present vast selection of Tetramer products dedicated to first-class T Cell Analysis, offered by MoBiTec to scientists in Germany.

About MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec GmbH (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.

In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.

http://www.mobitec.com

