Natural Home Furniture Store, Okooko, Launches Online Store
A natural home furniture store, Okooko provides eco-friendly and elegantly designed bedroom furniture, bed frames, mattresses, and bed linen with wellbeing and health in mind.
Currently, Okooko has a Hong Kong furniture store in Horizon Plaza, Ap Lei Chau and an online store that delivers to Hong Kong and Macau, and will be expanding soon to New Zealand. At the forefront of the Okooko philosophy is the belief that everyone is different with different needs. As a result, in order to achieve sound sleep, Okooko's sleep prescription system can be personalised even for couples who share a bed but have different support needs.
To maintain a healthy bedroom environment that is free of chemicals, toxins, and allergens, Okooko works with natural materials. Their best-selling item, the 100% natural latex mattress with organic cotton outer layers ticks all of these boxes, while also providing exceptional support throughout the night.
Okooko's mattresses come in king size, queen size, and single size, and have guaranteed 10 to 20 year warranty. For customers uncertain about which mattress is right for them, they can visit Okooko's store for a free consultation with their trained sleep experts, or they can use the convenient online prescription tool on their website. Okooko understands that it takes time to get to know a mattress, therefore, it also provides a risk-free 100 day sleep trial so that customers can try their Okooko mattress in the comfort of their own home.
Alongside their collection of mattresses, Okooko also collaborates with prominent designers and artisans to bring modern bedroom sets and furniture, including bed frames, bedside tables, and wood cabinets. The store also carries beloved designers and brands, such as Oeuf's eco-friendly baby cribs, baby cots, kids beds, and kids furniture, Ecoya's eco-luxe home fragrance, David Trubridge's award-winning ceiling lamps, and many more! More recently, Okooko has collaborated with interior designer Sasha Young and Eico Paint on a super eco-friendly paint range.
Okooko's dedication to the promotion of wellbeing and healthy lifestyle through environmentally-
Learn more at https://okooko.com/
2870 1132
***@okooko.com
