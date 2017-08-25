 
Short term private international health cover grows to meet market need

 
 
LONDON - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The impact of the internet, budgetary pressures and the rapid growth in  communication systems have all combined to reduce the duration of many expat assignments. Historically, the typical assignment lasted between three and five years, but now the picture is very different.

According to Expatfocus, one of the largest expat community websites, driven by budgets and new approaches to doing business abroad, assignments now tend to be less than a year long and some are as short as three months. As a result, the international health insurance industry has had to adapt the policies it sells to companies sending expatriates abroad, as cheaper more focused cover becomes the norm.

Joe Thomas, business development director of APRIL International UK, (http://www.april-uk.com) a private international medical insurance provider with clients in 120 countries, said, "We noticed the growing importance of the short term expatriate placement alongside the traditional longer term expat market and launched our short term product 2 years ago to meet this requirement.  Today the product is one of our most successful insurance solutions with new business numbers growing month on month. This kind of health insurance is designed for multiple short trips or longer stays away for any period of up to a year, with an additional six month extension available. The cost of such cover is far lower than traditional long term expat international health insurance policies, as it is designed to focus on the core essentials, whilst at the same time giving access to the best local private healthcare."

Another innovation recently launched by APRIL is their bolt on for pre-existing conditions – customers purchasing cover for periods of three months or more will be covered for emergency hospital care, if this is needed in the treatment of two pre-existing conditions

Usage of tools such as internet communications, video conferencing and web-based software quickly give at least a high level picture of life in an overseas market, replacing skills and experience built up by expats over many years. In its report "Next moves for the modern Expatriate, the Economist Intelligent Unit too highlights the growth in the numbers of junior expatriates who are sent to fill skills gaps  and the perceived rise in short-term and "commuter" assignments.

With the cost of some expatriate placements running at over $1 million per annum for senior electronics engineers, according to the Harvard Business Review report "The right way to manage expats", the importance of success has never been higher and in this regard, it is the health and wellbeing of the family which can often mean the difference between success and failure of an expat placement.

APRIL International UK offers a range of standout added value benefits on all policies taken out including Best Doctors, red24 services and The Blood Care Foundation. Best Doctors gives clients access to a free second professional medical opinion, whilst red24 offers clients complimentary access to their extensive global travel and risk management services.

The demand for effective short term international private health insurance which bridges the gap between travel and longer term cover looks set to keep growing, particularly as events such as Brexit unfold, which in turn could unleash yet more demand, as international arrangements such as EHIC potentially fall by the wayside.

Media enquiries

For further information on April International, please contact:

Guy Stephenson/Erica Evans

Nacelle Limited

Tel:  +44 (0)20 8333 9125

Note to Editors

April International UK Limited (www.april-uk.com) (until recently known as MediCare International) is part of the April Group which was founded in France more than 28 years ago. It is an internationally known and respected insurance services group with operations in 33 different countries, looking after close to 6 million policyholders worldwide, consisting of some 86 different nationalities located in more than 120 countries.

April International UK  are specialists in designing and delivering outstanding, flexible international health insurance solutions for individuals and companies, with long term, short term and student healthcare plans available.

All April International UK plans include the additional services of Best Doctors (second medical opinion), Blood Care Foundation (screened blood available worldwide) and RED24 (crisis management specialists)

Cover under group plans may also be available for local nationals. Discounted group rates start with 3 lives and full medical history disregarded underwriting is available on groups of 10 or more employees, making April International one of the most competitive group cover providers.

April International UK Limited is an Appointed Representative of APRIL Medibroker Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered Office: Minster House, 42 Mincing Lane, London, EC3R 7AE, United Kingdom ∙ Registered in England No7261287.
End
Source:www.april-international.com
Email:***@nacelle.co.uk
Posted By:***@nacelle.co.uk Email Verified
