

Binge-Watch Season One of the Hit Webseries INDOOR BOYS! www.IndoorBoys.tv LOS ANGELES - Sept. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Indoor Boys is a new web series (comedy/LGBT) created by and starring Wesley Taylor ("Smash"/"The Good Wife"/Broadway's The Addams Family) and Alex Wyse ("Marvel's Iron Fist"/"Masters of Sex"/Broadway's Spring Awakening).



The short-form digital series — each installment roughly 6 minutes in length — features eight episodes in its first season, all of which are streaming for free at



Guest stars have included Frankie Grande ("Big Brother"), Emmy winner Patrika Darbo ("Step By Step"), Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman ("UnReal"), Alice Lee ("Switched at Birth"), and more. You never know who will stop by to visit the Indoor Boys.



About

The series follows Luke and Nate, two homebody roommates in a swanky LA apartment, as they try to figure out the boundaries of their no-boundaries friendship. Full of sharp dialogue, exciting guest stars, sexy-twists and hilarious turns, Indoor Boys adds a little more heat to your summer.



Bios

Wesley Taylor ('Luke'): is the Co-creator/Writer/ Star of "It Could Be Worse" (Hulu/Vimeo/ Pivot TV), "Billy Green" (YouTube), and now Indoor Boys (HuffPost). In 2016, he was commissioned by Anonymous Content to create a new series. In addition to countless web content/sketch comedy, Taylor is a published playwright, and his work has been produced by Manhattan Repertory Theatre, The Artists' Exchange, the LGBT Center, and at New World Stages for The Actor's Fund.



On Television, he's best known for playing 'Bobby' on Steven Spielberg's NBC drama, "Smash," before guest starring on "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "One Life to Live," "Looking," "I'm Dying Up Here," and "Difficult People."



Taylor is also a Theatre World Award Winner and Outer Critics Circle nominee, having made his Broadway debut in the original cast of Rock of Ages, before starring opposite Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth in the original cast of Broadway's TheAddams Family. Regional favorites include An Act of God (Denver Center), Cabaret (Signature Theatre), and Tales of the City (American Conservatory Theater). He holds a BFA from North Carolina School of the Arts.



Alex Wyse ('Nate'): is the Co-creator/Writer/ Star of Indoor Boys (HuffPost). As a writer, his work has been produced at the New York Musical Theater Festival, New York Theater Barn, Ugly Rhino, and Northlight Theatre. His next writing project, Isaac, is a play that explores the relationships we create, and destroy, in pursuit of art.



On television, he can currently be seen as Kyle in "Marvel's Iron Fist" on Netflix and Saul in "The Bold and the Beautiful" on CBS. His other TV credits include "NCIS: Los Angeles," "Agent X," "Modern Family," "Switched at Birth," "A to Z," "Bad Judge," "Masters of Sex," and "Bored to Death." He can be seen in the films X/Y and Dating My Mother.



On Broadway, he was in the original casts of Deaf West's Spring Awakening and Lysistrata Jones. His other theater credits include the National Tour of Wicked, the Off-Broadway productions of Ride the Cyclone, Bare, Triassic Parq, and Lysistrata Jones, and regional work with Williamstown, The Wallis Annenberg, Huntington Theatre Company, Paper Mill, and more. He holds a BFA from Boston University.



Background on Indoor Boys

The series is written, directed, and produced, and edited by Taylor and Wyse, with Taylor and Wyse alternating writing and directing duties. The guerrilla operation has a three-person crew, with Brandon Smithson on camera, James Wasserman on sound, and Jenna Wittman doing makeup.



Media

Teaser trailer and full episodes:



Photos:



Photo caption: Luke (Wesley Taylor) and Nate (Alex Wyse) in INDOOR BOYS



Photo Credit: Logan Fahey



For Interviews and inquiries:



Photo:

