NCAA Season '93 pit key players from participating schools for All-Star Games

NCAA teams take a break from the competition games for a friendly match with Team Heroes playing against Team Saints for an all-star match

It's going to be a battle between the celebrated players under the Team Heroes and Team Saints at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season '93 All Star Games, airing live via S + A, with live airing as well on TFC online (www.TFC.tv)on September 1, (Manila time) in key countries worldwide.Part of NCAA's Season '93's quick break after the first round of games for this period, the day-long friendly matches and exhibitions, featuring the players from the ten basketball teams, will happen at the San Juan Arena, in San Juan City, Philippines.Both annual activities of the collegiate league hope to keep the youth's interest in sports, as articulated in this season's theme "Reignite: Bolder. Braver. Stronger."During the opening ceremony of the season, host school San Sebastian College-Recoletos' President Reverend Fr. Nemesio Tolentin, OAR said: "This season, we reignite the love and passion of the youth for sports".Highlight of the day-long exhibition is the All Star Games of the "Team Heroes vs. Team Saints" game, where players from different schools will battle it out in a friendly match.The Team Heroes is composed of Michael Kent Salado, Allen Enriquez, and Lervin Flores fromArellano University; Sidney Onwubere, Jerome Garcia, and Francis Munsayac fromEmilioAguinaldo University; Gio Lasquety, John Ervin Grospe, and Bernade Teodoro fromJose Rizal University; CJ Perez, Mer Jesper Ayaay, and Mike Nzeusseu ofLyceum of the Philippines;and Laurenz Paul Victoria, Christian Bunag, and Buenaventura Raflores, Jr. fromMapua University.Meantime, Team Saints is composed of Rey Nambatac, Bong Quinto, and John Paul Calvo ofColegio San Juan de Letran; JJ Domingo, Edward Dixon, and Gerald Castor ofCollege of Saint Benilde; Davon Potts, Robert Bolick, and Jayvee Mocon ofSan Beda College; Alvin Baetiong, Ian Carlo Valdez, and John Kevin Baytan ofSan Sebastian College-Recoletos;and Prince Eze, John Genmar Ylagan, and Gabriel Dagangon ofUniversity of Perpetual Help System-DALTA.NCAA fans can also look forward to the other All Star Games activities:· In "Shooting Stars", the ten teams will select three players who will undergo on-court challenges. The top two teams with the best time will compete for the final round.· The "Skills Challenge" tests the shooting skills of the participating players, challenging them to several rounds where two players with the best time will compete for the final round.· The best 3-pointers of the teams will compete head-on in the "3-Pt. Shoot Out", where the player with the most 3-point score in the shortest time wins.· Another favorite is the "Slam Dunk Contest", where participating players will show off their best slam dunk exhibition. The winner will be determined by the judges' scores.Find out which group of athletes between Team Heroes or Team Saints will emerge as winner, and who are the players that will stand out in the exhibition games in the NCAA Season '93 All Star Games which will air live via S + A as well as on TFC online (TFC.tv) on September 1, at 2 p.m. (Manila time) in key countries worldwide.