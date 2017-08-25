News By Tag
Global 3D Printed Drugs Market (2016-2024)- Research Nester
Global 3D printed drugs market is anticipated to flourish over the forecast period
Market Size & Forecast
Global 3D printed drugs market is anticipated to flourish over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Rising health diseases across the globe and rising demand for cheaper drugs or pills are some of the major factors which are likely to bolster the growth of global 3D printed drugs market during the forecast period.
In terms of region, global 3D printed drugs market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global market of 3D printed drugs owing to factors such as rising number of chronic diseases and growing adoption of technological advancements and increasing geriatric population in this region.
Additionally, Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing market for 3D printed drugs during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing investment in research and development of healthcare sector are envisioned to bolster the growth of 3D printed drugs market in this region.
Moreover, Europe region is expected to witness satisfactory growth over the forecast period. This growth of 3D printed drugs market in this region can be attributed to factors such as growing health consciousness among people of this region.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global 3D printed drugs market includes the following segments:
By End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Research Laboratories
By Region
Global 3D printed drugs market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.
Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
Growth of global 3D printed drugs market was initially driven by factors such as rising health related diseases and growing geriatric population all across the globe. Further, advantages of 3D printed drugs over general drugs such as low cost and better solubility are making 3D printed drugs more acceptable for patients from all over the world. Moreover, these advantages of 3D printed drugs are expected to drive the growth of global 3D printed drugs market.
3D printed drugs are better solution for those patients who respond to the same drugs or pills in different way. Moreover, 3D printed drugs allow doctors or pharmacist to use every patient's individual information such as age and type of diseases and give them precise medication dose accordingly. Such benefits of 3D printed drugs are envisioned to drive the growth of 3D printed drugs market.
Technological advancement in healthcare sector is also a major factor which is anticipated to bolster the demand for 3D printed drugs in near future. 3D printed drugs can be produced with precise amount of dose according to the requirement of patients. Furthermore, 3D printed drugs can perform multiple treatments with a single pill. Such functions of 3D printed drugs are expected to drive the growth of global 3D printed drugs market.
However, lack of approval of 3D printed drugs in many countries is a major factor which may restrict the production of such drugs in future. Additionally, lack of user instruction and need for right packaging are some of the major challenges which are projected to dampen the growth of global 3D printed drugs market.
Key Players
The major players for 3D printed drugs market are as follows:
Aprecia
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategy
SWOT Analysis
Financial
Key potential companies that may enter into manufacturing of 3D printed drugs are mentioned below:
Extend Biosciences
Bioduro
Affinity Therapeutics
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals
Acrux
Thiomatrix
Ico Therapeutics Inc.
Formac Pharmaceuticals
BiopharmX
Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Scope & Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global 3D printed drugs market is segmented as follows:
By End User Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter's Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
