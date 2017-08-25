 
Global 3D Printed Drugs Market (2016-2024)- Research Nester

Global 3D printed drugs market is anticipated to flourish over the forecast period
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- 3D printed drugs are developed by using powder-liquid three dimensional (3DP) printing technologies. This technique uses an aqueous fluid which is able to bind different or similar layer of powders and produces multiple type of products. Drugs or Pills made by powder-liquid three dimensional techniques are comparatively more soluble than other drugs or pills. Additionally, 3D printed drugs are able to dissolve insoluble compounds such as silver chloride very easily. Moreover, 3D printed high dose drugs can be dissolve within few seconds that makes 3D printed drugs more acceptable. Moreover, 3D printed drugs are comparatively reliable pills in very right dosages.

Market Size & Forecast

Global 3D printed drugs market is anticipated to flourish over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Rising health diseases across the globe and rising demand for cheaper drugs or pills are some of the major factors which are likely to bolster the growth of global 3D printed drugs market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, global 3D printed drugs market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global market of 3D printed drugs owing to factors such as rising number of chronic diseases and growing adoption of technological advancements and increasing geriatric population in this region.

For Sample Pages please go through link below: http://www.researchnester.com/sample-request/2/rep-id-421

Additionally, Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing market for 3D printed drugs during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing investment in research and development of healthcare sector are envisioned to bolster the growth of 3D printed drugs market in this region.

Moreover, Europe region is expected to witness satisfactory growth over the forecast period. This growth of 3D printed drugs market in this region can be attributed to factors such as growing health consciousness among people of this region.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global 3D printed drugs market includes the following segments:

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Laboratories

By Region

Global 3D printed drugs market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.

Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Growth of global 3D printed drugs market was initially driven by factors such as rising health related diseases and growing geriatric population all across the globe. Further, advantages of 3D printed drugs over general drugs such as low cost and better solubility are making 3D printed drugs more acceptable for patients from all over the world. Moreover, these advantages of 3D printed drugs are expected to drive the growth of global 3D printed drugs market.

3D printed drugs are better solution for those patients who respond to the same drugs or pills in different way. Moreover, 3D printed drugs allow doctors or pharmacist to use every patient's individual information such as age and type of diseases and give them precise medication dose accordingly. Such benefits of 3D printed drugs are envisioned to drive the growth of 3D printed drugs market.

Technological advancement in healthcare sector is also a major factor which is anticipated to bolster the demand for 3D printed drugs in near future. 3D printed drugs can be produced with precise amount of dose according to the requirement of patients. Furthermore, 3D printed drugs can perform multiple treatments with a single pill. Such functions of 3D printed drugs are expected to drive the growth of global 3D printed drugs market.

However, lack of approval of 3D printed drugs in many countries is a major factor which may restrict the production of such drugs in future. Additionally, lack of user instruction and need for right packaging are some of the major challenges which are projected to dampen the growth of global 3D printed drugs market.

Key Players

The major players for 3D printed drugs market are as follows:

Aprecia

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financial

Key potential companies that may enter into manufacturing of 3D printed drugs are mentioned below:

Extend Biosciences

Bioduro

Affinity Therapeutics

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Acrux

Thiomatrix

Ico Therapeutics Inc.

Formac Pharmaceuticals

BiopharmX

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Scope & Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global 3D printed drugs market is segmented as follows:

By End User Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter's Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

To know more about this research, kindly visit: http://www.researchnester.com/reports/3d-printed-drugs-ma...

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919

