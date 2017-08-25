News By Tag
First Manufacturer Launch Stabilizer For Multifunctional Equipment's
The newly announced Voltage stabilizer of Tirupati specially engineered to stable the power with Ultra HD formats, and they incorporate provisions in Automatic Voltage Stabilizer that enable an end number of devices, whether computer, AC, heavy duty machines, and many other electronic devices require a constant amount of voltage to continue their work smoothly. Tirupati becomes the first ever manufacturer take initiative to solve a growing problem of voltage fluctuations that many industrialists are dealing and incurred huge losses. The company stated that many operators of machines find that when they connect machines for their operations, they do not get enough power to operate it for running their production level and the result is power failure sometimes machine get damaged due to insufficient supply of power.
Tirupati explains the working feature of their new stabilizer as an all-in-one solution that serves the industry as well as the commercial sector with its digital technological method, as a voltage fluctuation corrector and controller simultaneously. Along with this company puts their all efforts to meet the customer requirement, quality stabilizer and its specifications that make them stand as a "Perfectionist of power supplier". No doubt, they are capable of this title as they not only give assurance to its quality but also provide after sales technical support that is necessary for the installation or operation of the stabilizer so that they can get best of outcome for their years of austerity.
Moreover, one of the skilled engineers of the company said that "company first preference of safety begins with our patrons, keeping this motive in mind, we engineered the most reliable stabilizer that work for all devices and are technologically proven to control the tripping of power to supply a constant amount of power to your electronic equipment as these are based on most advanced technology". Thus, one-time investment will adore you with a most economical solution of voltage fluctuation that creates a protective shield around your electrical equipment. So what are you waiting for, save your bucks from huge loss and installed multifunctional stabilizer for your multi devices as per your requirements.
Contact Information
Tirupati Transformers and Electricals
Plot No- 127, Udyog Kendra Extn- II, Ecotech- III,
Greater Noida, G.B Nagar, U.P- 201306
Kapil Tomer :- +91 9810 9950 42
H.S Tomer :- +91 9810 1015 31
Sachin Tomer :- +91 9999 5603 25
Landline :- 0120- 6900062
Email: tirupati.gr.noida@
http://www.tirupatitransformers.com/
