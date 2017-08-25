 
News By Tag
* Hip-hop
* Rap Music
* Nu Wav Dre
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Enjoy Crazy Beats Of Nu Wav Dre's New Single "Step Out"

Nu Wav Dre has come up with his excellent musicality in new single "Step Out". Visit his soundcloud profile and you will get to hear his amazing musical blast.
 
 
Nu Wav Dre
Nu Wav Dre
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hip-hop
* Rap Music
* Nu Wav Dre

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you heard about new hip hop artist Nu Wav Dre? Well, this artist has created lots of hip hop tracks mixed with rap genre. His rapping style is unique as well as mind-blowing. Moreover, Nu Wav Dre is a true inspiration for the other musicians in soundcloud. His hip hop tracks unbelievably have attracted loads of plays count in soundcloud. Though Nu Wav Dre is a new singer in soundcloud, his songs are getting viral in social media within a short period. Soundcloud has gifted this artist with some friendly-ears. No wonder, this singer will soon topple over other hit singers in this platform.

This aspiring star has recently released a new single "Step Out" based on hip hop genre. All sorts of hip hop elements are fused in this track. Nu Wav Dre loves to create craze amongst the listeners. he wishes to touch the zenith of success as well. Nu Wav Dre has already reached the next level of success. In "Step Out", you will get to hear a wonderful magical blend of rhythm and verse. The guitar chords in this single stand out to be the best one amongst Nu Wav Dre's other songs. The use of modern musical instruments creates a blast as well. If hip hop music really excites your mood, then tune into this singer, today.

Underneath the catchy hooks and drum beats, one can get the best mixed in hip hop. The new song "Step Out" showcases unimaginable musicality of this new rockstar. Once you listen to this song, you will love playing it in repetition. According to the music producers, this singer will get the best place in the world of music. Apart from soundcloud, fans can connect with Nu Wav Dre through twitter and instagram. Also, watch his music videos in youtube.

To listen this track, please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/nuwavdre/step-out-1

End
Source:
Email:***@thebizsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion Club News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share