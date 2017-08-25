News By Tag
CustomSoft Recently launched Ice-Cream Parlour Management Software for Canada based client
CustomSoft is Indian Offshore Software Development Company Newly Launched Ice-Cream Parlour Management software for client.
Opening an Ice-Cream Parlour is not a business, it's the form of passion, it must be your childhood dream. So, you must correlate how happy your customers become and for that CustomSoft developed Software for you.
By using our Customized Ice-Cream Parlour Management Software you can check availability of stock. Update New Prices. Update new variety of Ice-Cream. Save Records of Weekly and Monthly Sale.
Features
· Login
· Better GUI
· Item Management
· Easy Order Entry
· Inventory Management
· Parcel Handling
· Billing Management
· Image Gallery
· Offers and Discounts
· Payment Gateway
· Review and Feedback
Client Testimonial:
Mr.Tornet client of CustomSoft expressed satisfaction for Ice-Cream Parlour Management software. Mr.Tornet said that CustomSoft has provided my Ice-Cream Parlour Management software on time. Quality of Software is awesome.
About CustomSoft
CustomSoft is a complete Software Services Provider Company based in India. CustomSoft provides full range of Software development services like Web Design and Development for Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Hotel, Real Estate, Shipping, Logistic, E-Learning Solution and other IT related works. CustomSoft provide complete IT business solutions to organization who would like to have a Web presence for Business.
