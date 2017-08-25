Global Fuel Cards Market: Opportunities and Forecast (2012-2022)

The report analysis By Type (Registered, Bearer), By Application (Oil Fees, Parking Fees, Car Wash, Tolls, Others), By Region, By Country.

-- A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders)and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Fuel Cards Market By Type (Bearer Card, Registered Card), By Application (Oil Fees, Parking, Tolls, Car Wash, Others); By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea).Increasing fleet size coupled with rising penetration of the fuel cards across the developing regions is backing the growth in Global Fuel Cards Market. Additionally, increasing number of petrol and service stations is backing the growing fuel volume across various regions. Increased offering of value added services combined with amplifying technological advancements is fuelling growth in the fuel cards market.The European fuel cards market hold immense business opportunities for the pure-play companies like FleetCor and Wex as the traditional fuel cards players i.e. major oil companies like Royal Dutch Shell and BP are increasingly outsourcing this business. In the North American market, the pure-play companies are already dominating the fuel cards market.According to Azoth Analytics research report, "Global Fuel Cards Market: Analysis By Type (Registered, Bearer), By Application (Oil Fees, Parking Fees, Car Wash, Tolls, Others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2012-2022) – By Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, RoW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Spain, Germany, U.K., China, India, South Korea)" global market is projected to display a higher growth represented by a CAGR of over 19% during 2017 – 2022, primarily driven by increasing fleet size, increasing offering of value added services and rising need for the efficient management of fleet. The Registered cards have been leading the market in historical as well as in the forecast period. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Fuel Cards Market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by rising fleet size and increasing prevalence of cashless payments.The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Fuel Cards Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Fuel Cards Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.Scope of the ReportGlobal Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)• Global Fuel Cards Market – By Value, By Fuel Volume• By Sensor Type - Registered Card, Bearer Card• By Application - Oil Fees, Parking Fees, Tolls, Car Wash, OthersRegional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)• Fuel Cards Market – By Value, By Fuel Volume• By Sensor Type - Registered Card, Bearer Card• By Application - Oil Fees, Parking Fees, Tolls, Car Wash, OthersCountry Analysis - US, Canada, U.K, Germany, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)• Fuel Cards Market – By Value, By Fuel Volume• By Sensor Type - Registered Card, Bearer Card• By Application - Oil Fees, Parking Fees, Tolls, Car Wash, OthersOther Report Highlights• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges• Market Trends• SWOT Analysis• Porter Five Force Analysis• Competitive Landscape - Company Profiles, Product Specifications• Policy and Regulatory Landscape• Company Analysis – FleetCor, Wex Inc., Royal Dutch Shell, BP PLCCustomization of the ReportThe report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.