Ajanta Pharma Announces the Launch of Eletriptan Hydrobromide Tablets
Ajanta Pharma Limited, announces today the launch of Eletriptan Hydrobromide Tablets in the US market through its wholly owned subsidiary Ajanta Pharma USA Inc. It is a bioequivalent generic version of Relpax®1 Tablets.
Eletriptan Hydrobromide Tablets is part of an ever growing portfolio of products that Ajanta has developed for the US market. In total, Ajanta has 35 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) of which it has 19 final ANDA approvals, 2 tentative approvals, and 14 ANDAs under review with US FDA. So far it has launched 14 products in the US market.
About Ajanta Pharma
Ajanta Pharma Limited is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company with global headquarters in Mumbai, India. Over 6,500 employees are engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of quality finished dosages across 30+ countries.
For the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, Ajanta's consolidated revenue stood at Rs. 2,002 cr. (USD 305 million) and net profit stood at Rs. 507 cr. (USD 77 million). For the last 5 years, Ajanta Pharma has posted healthy performance with its consolidated revenue growing at 21% CAGR and net profit at 46% CAGR.
For more information on Ajanta Pharma Ltd., please visit www.ajantapharma.com and for Ajanta Pharma USA Inc., please visit www.ajantapharmausa.com
