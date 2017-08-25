 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Ajanta Pharma Announces the Launch of Eletriptan Hydrobromide Tablets

Ajanta Pharma Limited, announces today the launch of Eletriptan Hydrobromide Tablets in the US market through its wholly owned subsidiary Ajanta Pharma USA Inc. It is a bioequivalent generic version of Relpax®1 Tablets.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Ajanta Pharma Limited, announces today the launch of Eletriptan Hydrobromide Tablets in the US market through its wholly owned subsidiary Ajanta Pharma USA Inc. It is a bioequivalent generic version of Relpax®1 Tablets. Ajanta Pharma has launched the product in two strengths, 20 mg and 40 mg tablets.

Eletriptan Hydrobromide Tablets is part of an ever growing portfolio of products that Ajanta has developed for the US market. In total, Ajanta has 35 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) of which it has 19 final ANDA approvals, 2 tentative approvals, and 14 ANDAs under review with US FDA. So far it has launched 14 products in the US market.

About Ajanta Pharma

Ajanta Pharma Limited is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company with global headquarters in Mumbai, India. Over 6,500 employees are engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of quality finished dosages across 30+ countries.

For the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, Ajanta's consolidated revenue stood at Rs. 2,002 cr. (USD 305 million) and net profit stood at Rs. 507 cr. (USD 77 million).  For the last 5 years, Ajanta Pharma has posted healthy performance with its consolidated revenue growing at 21% CAGR and net profit at 46% CAGR.

For more information on Ajanta Pharma Ltd., please visit www.ajantapharma.com and for Ajanta Pharma USA Inc., please visit www.ajantapharmausa.com

For specific queries, contact:

Rajeev Agarwal Tel: +91 22 66061377 Email:rajeev.agarwal@ajantapharma.com

1Relpax® is a registered trademark of Pfizer, Inc.

Corporate Identity Number (CIN): L24230MH1979PLC022059

Safe Harbour Statement (http://www.ajantapharma.com/Safe-Harbour.html)

Akash Daruka
***@ajantapharma.com
Source:Ajanta Pharma
Email:***@ajantapharma.com Email Verified
