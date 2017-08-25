 
News By Tag
* CustomSoft
* Customized Software
* Online Fast Food Order
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


CustomSoft launched Online Fast Food Order App for U.S. based client

CustomSoft an expert in Customized Software Development recently launched top selling customized Software for Online Fast Food Order. CustomSoft Online Fast Food order app is user friendly as well as cost effective software which is high performing
 
 
online-fast-foodorder
online-fast-foodorder
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
CustomSoft
Customized Software
Online Fast Food Order

Industry:
Software

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Customized Software Online Fast food order app is mainly developed for customers who want to avail of quick food service. This was conceptualized precisely for people on the go, individuals who want to eat pizza or any kind of Fast food without the usual waiting time.

This project is developed mainly for fast food centers. Main pizza corners, snacks centers or any small fast food centers. Any one directly they can register in this, then the admin will treat them as their customers. So at that time onwards the user directly can login into this and he can get the food items by his order. Through this project we are providing more user interaction. Proposed System:

Modules of Online Fast Food Order App

·        Admininistrator login

·        User Login

·        Menu list which pricing

·        Estimated time for delivery

·        Discounts and offers

·        Reports and feedback

Benefits of Online Fast Food Order App-

·        User Friendly with Attractive UI

·        No risk for mismanagement as menu and price is fix

·        POS system implemented

·        Dedictaed Support

·        Time Saving

Andrew- an owner of Pizza shop said, "I was not sure about how this software will work as I have 3-4 branches across the city but I amazed to see the performance of the software. This is really wordful software without any issue. I implemented the same software in all other branches of my shop.Even I appreciate pre-sale and post –sale service of CustomSoft staff.".

Client Satisfaction and best quality Software means a lot to CustomSoft.

CustomSoft a leading Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia,  Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..

CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.

To know more about CustomSoft visit- www.custom-soft.com

Or send your requirements in info@custom-soft.com
End
Source:
Email:***@custom-soft.com
Posted By:***@custom-soft.com Email Verified
Tags:CustomSoft, Customized Software, Online Fast Food Order
Industry:Software
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Custom Soft PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share