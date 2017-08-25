News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CustomSoft launched Online Fast Food Order App for U.S. based client
CustomSoft an expert in Customized Software Development recently launched top selling customized Software for Online Fast Food Order. CustomSoft Online Fast Food order app is user friendly as well as cost effective software which is high performing
This project is developed mainly for fast food centers. Main pizza corners, snacks centers or any small fast food centers. Any one directly they can register in this, then the admin will treat them as their customers. So at that time onwards the user directly can login into this and he can get the food items by his order. Through this project we are providing more user interaction. Proposed System:
Modules of Online Fast Food Order App
· Admininistrator login
· User Login
· Menu list which pricing
· Estimated time for delivery
· Discounts and offers
· Reports and feedback
Benefits of Online Fast Food Order App-
· User Friendly with Attractive UI
· No risk for mismanagement as menu and price is fix
· POS system implemented
· Dedictaed Support
· Time Saving
Andrew- an owner of Pizza shop said, "I was not sure about how this software will work as I have 3-4 branches across the city but I amazed to see the performance of the software. This is really wordful software without any issue. I implemented the same software in all other branches of my shop.Even I appreciate pre-sale and post –sale service of CustomSoft staff.".
Client Satisfaction and best quality Software means a lot to CustomSoft.
CustomSoft a leading Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..
CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.
To know more about CustomSoft visit- www.custom-soft.com
Or send your requirements in info@custom-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse