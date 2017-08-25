News By Tag
Antibody Humanization and Affinity Maturation: Services and Platforms, 2017 – 2030
First discovered in 1975, monoclonal antibodies are considered to be one of the fastest growing therapy segments in the bio pharmaceutical industry.
The growing industry has faced / continues to face several challenges. One of the biggest hurdles to the growth of antibody based products has been the lack of technical know-how across different stages of drug discovery. This situation is particularly true for the more traditional pharmaceutical companies that have recently ventured into the targeted therapies domain. Some of these companies have mitigated this issue by making specific acquisitions and / or hiring trained personnel to cater to the requirements. However, several others have preferred to out-source these steps to contract services providers. In fact, over the years, a number of services providers offering antibody discovery have been established, and have grown to become an indispensable part of the biopharmaceutical market.
Certain steps of the antibody drug discovery process require advanced expertise, and companies offering these specialized services have attracted significant attention of drug / therapy developers. Two such specific services are to reduce antibody immunogenicity (humanization)
• Globally, around 60 companies offer antibody humanization and / or affinity maturation services / platforms. Majority of these companies (69%) offer services / platforms for both antibody humanization and affinity maturation.
• More than 60% of the services / platforms providers have been established in the last decade alone, indicating that there is significant opportunity in this domain. Of the companies that revealed their revenue model, close to 70% have adopted a fee-for-service model while 15% operate on a shared-risk business model. Platform out-licensing is adopted by the remaining 15% of these companies.
• Close to 35% of the companies provide these services for antibodies derived from mice. However, several companies are expanding their services portfolio to provide humanization and affinity maturation services for antibodies derived from other animal models, such as camel, chicken, rabbit and rat.
• In terms of the methods used for antibody humanization, around 35% of companies still use traditional CDR grafting approaches for antibody humanization. However, around 10% of stakeholders in the industry currently claim to be using a modified CDR grafting approach. Some of these companies include (indicative list, in alphabetical order) Abzena, AvantGen, ACROBiosystems, BIOTEM, Rx Biosciences, ProteoGenix and WuXi Biologics.
• In recent years, various companies have begun to apply novel methods, such as SDR grafting, shotgun mutagenesis and CDR grafting coupled to deimmunization, to carry out antibody humanization. Some of the key players that utilize these methods are (indicative list, in alphabetical order) Abzena, Creative Biolabs, Integral Molecular, LakePharma, Lonza, Syd Labs and Yurogen Biosystems.
• Targeted mutagenesis, random mutagenesis and chain shuffling remain the most widely used methods for antibody affinity maturation. These methods are adopted by close to 70% of the affinity maturation services / platforms providers.
• The growing preference for these conventional antibody optimization methods has spurred a lot of effort in the advancement of existing humanization and affinity maturation techniques. This trend is reflected in recent publications as well. In fact, more than 34% of the publications on antibody humanization (Oct 2014 - Jun 2017) have highlighted novel humanization techniques other than traditional CDR grafting.
• Driven by the growing pipeline of antibody based therapeutics, the demand for contract services providers for drug discovery and optimization is anticipated to increase in the coming years. In terms of the geographical distribution, North America (56%) and Europe (26%) are currently the major hubs for antibody related services. We expect these regions to continue to dominate the market in future as well.
