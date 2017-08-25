News By Tag
GET's Dain Schult, Announces INFLUENTIA's First Contribution to GET – BACON RADIO
GET CEO, Dain Schult, stated, "We had hoped by letting INFLUENTIA get involved in the mix on music/lifestyle formats that could conceivably reach across various generations to create a format that would be fun to listen to and could be more than just a music format. We also realized that since we were letting "non-broadcasters"
"It has been exciting and scary at the same time. This really isn't going to be the same old song and dance – that is for sure. I'm not sure this is the final version as to the format logo we'll go with either in actual programming and syndication, but it does get the point across that bacon will be what the format is all about. It will become another programming element for both Terrestrial and Internet Radio stations from GET's marketing division, Amerirep, its radio division, American Internet & Radio ("AIR") and its syndication wing, The Miracle Wonderland Radio Company.
"This format has all kinds of ancillary programming and promotion elements to it that are radically different than most other music formats. As a Baby Boomer, myself, I have to accept the fact that now, Generation X and Y are now larger, as a block, than Boomers. When you add in Generation Z, it is imperative for us to come up with new programming that can somehow transcend and engage all four generations. We believe this is the format that can lead that parade.
"Some of the ideas that have already comes out of this joint venture with INFLUENTIA have been incredible – brilliant. We have locked down the domain name we need for the format so it can move quickly into the Internet Radio side. Other ideas have been 'too much.' While I 'get' the idea of having a mascot for the format, I didn't know whether to laugh or cry when it was suggested that the name for the mascot should be 'Tasty.' I told everybody that was a 'bridge too far' and to go back and come up with something else.
"We'll be pushing the envelope as it is with this format. We're fully aware that this is more of a North American play and that there are any number of international religions, groups and countries where this format won't work under any circumstances. We understand and appreciate everyone's feelings on this.
"It's supposed to be a fun, tongue firmly glued to the side of the mouth format approach and should not be taken seriously."
For more information about BACON RADIO you can contact Dain Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21B of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and only speak as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "estimate," "anticipate,"
These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results, once it's fully operational and trading, to differ materially than those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
Management regularly provides news and additional information believed to be true and accurate at the time of dissemination but has no requirement to modify, comment or change in the future should circumstances change or information prove to be inaccurate for any reason. This is not a solicitation for funding or investment in the Company. Additionally, GET makes every effort to comply with all applicable laws.
http://www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com (Link to GET's corporate website)
http://www.dainschult.com (Link to more information about Dain L. Schult)
Contact
Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.
Dain Schult, CEO
***@globalentertainmenttechnology.com
