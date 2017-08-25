 
News By Tag
* Executive Protection
* Security Guard Employment
* Static Guard Jobs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Seeking Executive Protection & Static Security Agents - Immediate Employment

Seeking quite professionals who possess the knowledge, background and skills to join our team of Executive Protection and Static Security Professionals in providing exceptional services for C-Suite level executives and Corporate Properties.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Executive Protection
* Security Guard Employment
* Static Guard Jobs

Industry:
* Security

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Mergers

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- ** IMMEDIATE OPENINGS | INTERVIEW TODAY **

Executive Protection Agent (CCW Required) – Immediate Openings

Static Security Agents | Guards | (Armed/Unarmed) - Immediate Openings

Salary: Highly Competitive within the Los Angeles Market

Benefits: Medical – Dental – 401k

Confidential Company - Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA., The world's leading cancer research company is now accepting resumes for quite professionals whom possess the knowledge, background and skillset to join our team of Executive Protection Professionals in providing excellent and exceptional services for C-Suite level executives in one of the United States leading research and development companies.

We are also seeking armed and unarmed professional to join our Corporate and Residential Security teams based in Los Angeles, CA.

Executive Protection Agents

Must possess a current CCW or be HR218 qualified - No Exceptions
Must have a valid passport: flexibility to travel domestically or internationally
Must have a valid driver's license
Have attended a specialized Government or Law Enforcement security training
Must have the ability to work independently with little to no supervision
Candidate must be reliable, punctual, and possess a professional demeanor
Must be flexible and willing to work overtime if necessary
Candidate must not possess a criminal history/background
Must be in good physical health
Can operate in dynamic and fast-paced situations
Must possess good time management skills be punctual and reliable
Be authorized to Work in the United States


Static Security Agents (Armed/Unarmed)

Must have a valid driver's license
Must have the ability to work independently with little to no supervision
Candidate must be reliable, punctual, and possess a professional demeanor
Must have great communication skills
Must be flexible and willing to work overtime if necessary
Candidate must not possess a criminal history/background
Must be in good physical health
Can operate in dynamic and fast-paced situations
Must possess good time management skills be punctual and reliable
Be authorized to Work in the United States

Please submit your cover letter, resume, and contact information

Required experience: 1 years minimum

Required licenses or certifications will be verified, checked and screened

https://www.prlog.org/

Email: warren.pulley@nantworks.com for additional information

Contact
Warren Pulley
warren.pulley@nantworks.com
End
Source:Nan
Email:***@nantworks.com
Tags:Executive Protection, Security Guard Employment, Static Guard Jobs
Industry:Security
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RyPul Threat Assessments News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share