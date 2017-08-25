Seeking Executive Protection & Static Security Agents - Immediate Employment

Seeking quite professionals who possess the knowledge, background and skills to join our team of Executive Protection and Static Security Professionals in providing exceptional services for C-Suite level executives and Corporate Properties.

-- ** IMMEDIATE OPENINGS | INTERVIEW TODAY **Executive Protection Agent (CCW Required) – Immediate OpeningsStatic Security Agents | Guards | (Armed/Unarmed)- Immediate OpeningsSalary: Highly Competitive within the Los Angeles MarketBenefits: Medical – Dental – 401kConfidential Company - Los Angeles, CALos Angeles, CA., The world's leading cancer research company is now accepting resumes for quite professionals whom possess the knowledge, background and skillset to join our team of Executive Protection Professionals in providing excellent and exceptional services for C-Suite level executives in one of the United States leading research and development companies.We are also seeking armed and unarmed professional to join our Corporate and Residential Security teams based in Los Angeles, CA.Must possess a current CCW or be HR218 qualified - No ExceptionsMust have a valid passport: flexibility to travel domestically or internationallyMust have a valid driver's licenseHave attended a specialized Government or Law Enforcement security trainingMust have the ability to work independently with little to no supervisionCandidate must be reliable, punctual, and possess a professional demeanorMust be flexible and willing to work overtime if necessaryCandidate must not possess a criminal history/backgroundMust be in good physical healthCan operate in dynamic and fast-paced situationsMust possess good time management skills be punctual and reliableBe authorized to Work in the United StatesMust have a valid driver's licenseMust have the ability to work independently with little to no supervisionCandidate must be reliable, punctual, and possess a professional demeanorMust have great communication skillsMust be flexible and willing to work overtime if necessaryCandidate must not possess a criminal history/backgroundMust be in good physical healthCan operate in dynamic and fast-paced situationsMust possess good time management skills be punctual and reliableBe authorized to Work in the United StatesPlease submit your cover letter, resume, and contact informationRequired experience: 1 years minimumRequired licenses or certifications will be verified, checked and screenedEmail: warren.pulley@nantworks.com for additional information