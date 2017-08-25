News By Tag
India Dishwashing Market Outlook – Rising hygiene awareness to boost dishwashing market
Netscribes, Inc. launches a report on Dishwashing Market in India 2017 covering a market with strong growth potential.
Netscribes' latest market research report titled Dishwashing Market in India 2017 captures the overall domestic dishwashing market. The market comprises hand dishwashing products such as bars, liquids and powders; as well as automatic dishwashing products including liquids, powders and tablets; and dishwashing additives. Globally, the dishwashing detergent market is projected to grow rapidly due to innovation in packaging, increase in popularity of premium dishwashing detergents and introduction of eco-friendly products. The market in India is confined to the hand dishwashing sector. Even though there is a burgeoning middle class, dishwasher ownership amongst Indian households is negligible as there is plenty of cheap labor available. In India, the dishwashing industry has great potential to grow. Increasing focus on healthy lifestyles amidst growing emphasis on aesthetics, and aspirations for pleasant surroundings, coupled with economic prosperity due to rising disposable income levels stimulates the demand for new age dishwashing detergents.
However, in India forecasted growth may be hampered, mainly because of regional and domestic manufacturers entering the competition with lower-priced dishwashing bars and dishwashing liquids. In addition, the majority of manufacturers are focusing on concentrated ingredients in dishwashing to improve cleaning claims made in marketing efforts and volume sales. Non-regulated concentrated and corrosive ingredients like alkaline and corrosive agents will, however, hamper female skin textures and long-term consumer confidence in such products could be undermined, constituting a potential threat for the manufacturers. The Indian dishwashing market is nevertheless poised to grow over the coming years along with the steady economic growth of the country.
About Netscribes
Netscribes (www.netscribes.com) is a global market intelligence and content management firm
