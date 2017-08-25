Vasuda Capital Management send demand letter to Inotek Pharmaceuticals Board

Contact

-- Vasuda Capital Management (VCM), a Boston-area based investment management firm has sent a demand letter for inspection of books and records of Inotek Pharmaceuticals' Board of Directors (NASDAQ; ITEK) under Section 20 of the Delaware General Corporation Law.Specifically, the firm is requesting the following documents:- All written or electronic documents or other records pertaining to Inotek's communications with Perella Weinberg Partners whom Inotek has hired as a financial advisor for assistance in exploring strategic alternatives.- All written or electronic documents or other records pertaining to Inotek's management's and Board's meetings regarding strategic alternatives for Inotek.- The most recent complete record or list of the stockholders of record of Inotek, certified by its transfer agent, showing the name and address of each stockholder and the number of shares of stock registered in the name of each stockholder.VCM has formed a shareholder group holding more than 2.3% of Inotek shares who are in the favor of liquidating Inotek or its sale to maximize shareholder value and has launched an activist investor campaign targeting Inotek.