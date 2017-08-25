 
Get Infertility Counselling Treatment at SCI IVF with Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour

Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour's SCI IVF Centre is one such place, where you can have quality and affordable infertility treatment. Get the treatment and enjoy the phrase of parenthood.
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- For those who are looking for an expert who can resolve the infertility problem can come to Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour. She is one of the eminent names in the field of Obstetrics & Gynecology who holds 17 years of experience in treating people. She is an MBBS, MD, who has completed her graduation and has also specialty training in the field of Gynecology and Obstetrics from Mumbai. Owing to her expertise in this field she has worked towards resolving the infertility problem of both men and women and let them enjoy parenthood as well.

Dr. Gour has completed her medical and Obstetrical qualifications in Mumbai with flying colors in the year 2000. It is due to her expertise she has been the part of the team who was also involved in treating the first cases of legal surrogacy in India. To ensure that Dr. Sachdev Gour becomes expert in this profession, she has also spent four years in the United Kingdom and practiced as an IVF clinical research fellow at the prestigious Hammersmith Hospital. She has also practiced as a Gynecologist and Obstetrician at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

In this concern, she has also gained a membership of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (UK) in May 2005. Followed by this in 2007 Dr. Sachdev Gour returned to Delhi in order to consult with an IVF specialist with Delhi's premier Infertility treatment centers and help the needy people who are suffering from infertility problem. She is now the Founder & Director of SCI Healthcare. SCI IVF is an excellent fertility center that is located in Kailash Colony, New Delhi. Book an instant appointment now get the infertility issue resolved.

Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour has an excellent team of professional such as Dr Vishal Dutt Gour (https://www.timesmed.com/Dr/Delhi/Greater-Kailash-Part-1/...) who is an expertise in performing ureteroscopy, pediatric urology, interstitial cystitis, urinary incontinence; surgery urologic and oncology. Owing to the team of professional she has been able to become one of the largest and most experienced IVF providers in India. Owing to the year of experience, Dr. Gour has been able to perform all patient scans and embryo transfers easily. Since it is her responsibility to deliver best in terms of infertility solution, she does not outsource it to any less experienced doctors.

SCI IVF Hospital has perfect embryology team of professionals who can deliver solution to the infertility problem.The treatments that are done enjoy a higher than normal positive pregnancy results and lesser chances of miscarriage rate. Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour (https://drshivanisachdevgour.wordpress.com/dr-shivani-sac...) is always dedicated towards helping couples by providing comprehensive fertility services to both female and male patients. This is how she has helped thousands of couples to fulfill their dreams by giving parenthood.

About Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour

Dr. ShivaniSachdevGour is a renowned Gynecologist in Kailash Colony, Delhi. She has been in this profession for the last 19 years. Dr. Gour has completed MBBS, MD - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, DNB - Medical Genetics and she is now Founder & Director of SCI Healthcare, SCI IVF is a state of the art fertility centre located in Kailash Colony, New Delhi. You can easily consult with Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour at SCI IVF Hospital in Kailash Colony, Delhi anytime you want to.

For more information, please visit

SCIIVF Hospital at Address: A-1, Ground Floor, Kailash Colony,

New Delhi 110048, India,

Phone number: 011-41022905

Mail at- info@sciivf.com

Ø  Read Reviews and Check Certifications of Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour (http://www.sciivf.com/about-sci/certifications/)

Submit contact form or call for book appointment with Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour (http://www.sciivf.com/about-us/contact-us/)

